Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Related
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Ready for Matinee Matchup Today at Vegas
The Ducks are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. PUCK DROP | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's another chance to get back on track and snap a losing skid, which hit six games with a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the Bolts but Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with 4:27 to play, giving the visitors a 4-2 victory.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Settle for One Point vs. Canes
The Philadelphia Flyers put themselves in a good position to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes but were ultimately unable to close it out and dropped a 4-3 overtime decision at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. October 30, 2022. The Philadelphia Flyers put themselves in a good position to defeat...
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
Devils Meet Blue Jackets in Sunday Matinee | PREVIEW
With five wins in their last six games, Devils look to keep rolling with Columbus coming to town. On the heels of an impressive 1-0 win over the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the Devils look to win their sixth game in their last seven contests when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 30, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-0) look to add to their season-best three-game win streak as they welcome the Winnipeg Jets (5-3-0) on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. Sunday's game is the final meeting in Vegas between the...
NHL
Tkachuk brothers matchup, Jets-Golden Knights highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (Friday, 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSOH, NESN, SN NOW) The Bruins (7-1-0) are...
NHL
Bratt's point streak hits nine, Devils score seven to top Blue Jackets
Nico Hischier recorded a goal and an assist for the Devils, who saw seven different players score in the 7-1 win against the Blue Jackets. Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, Jack Hughes had two assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves for the Devils (6-3-0), who have won three straight and six of their past seven games.
NHL
It's all about the response: Stars look to fix mistakes Tuesday
DALLAS -- A lot of things went wrong for the Stars on Saturday afternoon. Jake Oettinger left the game with a lower body injury, Dallas continued taking too many penalties, and the New York Rangers sauntered off with a 6-3 win at American Airlines Center. It was the kind of...
NHL
Mailbag #40: Brett Pesce
RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce was kind enough to join us for this week's edition of the Segra Mailbag. Currently tied for the league-lead with his +10 rating, here's what #22 had to say in regard to your questions. (Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.)
NHL
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Winnipeg Jets in Home Opener
Oct. 28, 2022 | 7:30 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. At long last, the Arizona Coyotes are home. The Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at Mullett Arena tonight, their first regular season home game since April 29. The team opened its season with six...
NHL
BATTLE ALL SQUARED UP
Oilers rally to beat Flames in second installment of provincial rivalry after Calgary won opener. The Flames carried a one-goal lead into the third period Saturday night but the visiting Oilers would get a pair in the final frame en route to a 3-2 victory at the Scotiasbank Saddledome. NEED-TO-KNOW.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues will be looking to regain their momentum when they return to Enterprise Center on Saturday to host the Montreal Canadiens. Thursday's 6-2 loss in Nashville was their third straight after the team began the season 3-0. Nashville was playing on five days' rest, whereas the...
NHL
Horvat, Canucks defeat Penguins to win second in row
VANCOUVER -- Bo Horvat scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 at Rogers Arena on Friday. Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, Ilya Mikheyev had two assists, and Spencer Martin made 34 saves for the Canucks (2-5-2), who defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Thursday for their first win of the season.
NHL
Karlsson gives Sharks OT win against Maple Leafs
SAN JOSE -- Erik Karlsson scored 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center on Thursday. Karlsson took a pass from Timo Meier and scored on a breakaway, lifting the puck over Maple Leafs goalie Erik Kallgren.
NHL
Dvorak has hat trick in third period for Canadiens in win against Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Christian Dvorak scored his first NHL hat trick for the Montreal Canadiens in a 7-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. "It's nice," Dvorak said. "I've been close a couple times. It's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess. It was a good team win for us."
Comments / 0