BBC
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
BBC
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
Baby names that are reportedly banned in America: What to know
Millions of babies are born and named in the U.S. each year, but certain names or naming conventions are reportedly banned by state governments. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes reportedly learned this fact in 2020 when they tried to name their firstborn son X Æ A-12 in the state of California.
thebrag.com
Social media storm ends manhunt for The Beast
Following a viral mugshot, Jamies Sutton, (or ‘The Beast’) has been arrested during a raid in Leeton, NSW. Sutton, who was wanted for outstanding warrants quickly became internet famous after finding himself the centre of a curious manhunt. To assist in finding Sutton, the police released his image...
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
thebrag.com
Man goes to the “most racist town” in America and trolls them in viral video
Popular TikTokker Sir Poncy went to what he believes to be the “most racist town” in America and interviewed a man in a video that has now gone viral due to the shocking responses. Sir Poncy – who is African American – started the interview by asking the...
Mystery of how an urn containing the ashes of a man who was cremated in South Australia ended up on a Queensland beach
A mum on her morning beach walk picking up litter was shocked to find an urn containing the ashes of a man who died in 2014 more than 2,000km away. Chantal Clarke, 55, said she discovered George Esztergomy's urn in Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, in the wet sand near her home on Tuesday.
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed
A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’
A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman
Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
Passenger accused of ‘seat stealing’ before boarding flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided opinion after they were accused of stealing seats before boarding their flight. After checking in for their flight, the person found a row of empty seats here no-one was sitting, although with some luggage placed on the floor in front. Believing the seats to be available,...
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
Couple Exploring Remote Island Caught on Camera: 'Start of a Horror Movie'
A video of a couple enjoying a remote getaway on an island in Fiji, which allegedly doesn't even appear on Google Maps, has gone viral on TikTok, where it had received 1.8 million views at the time of writing. According to the video, shared by TikTok account @doctormyro, the couple...
Heartbroken couple must DEMOLISH their £2million clifftop holiday home because it is set to fall into the sea
With breathtaking views over the North Sea, handsome Red House should be worth in the region of £2million. But the fierce rate of coastal erosion in parts of Suffolk means it is now not only worthless but dangerous. Demolition of the 1920s property in the village of Thorpeness began...
Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry
The child was quite shocked to hear that her mother's birth mom had not wanted her.
Pupils should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because of their afro hair
Pupils should not be “unfairly singled out” at school because they have afro hair, the equalities watchdog has said. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said policies which ban certain hairstyles without making exceptions on racial grounds “are likely to be unlawful”. This includes styles...
BBC
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
