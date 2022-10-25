Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘The Simpsons’ to parody ‘Death Note’ in anime-style episode
The Simpsons will parody Death Note in an upcoming, anime-style episode. You can watch a preview clip below. Titled Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII, the episode will consist of three different segments. The first will be an homage to The Babadook called The Pookadook, the second is the Death Note special Death Tome, and the third is a Westworld parody titled Simpsonsworld.
A New Netflix Documentary Recounts the Last Known Slave Ship—and the Community Who Won't Let the World Forget
In 2019, the remains of the last known slave ship, The Clotilda, were discovered by a National Geographic-affiliated team led by archaeologist James Delgado, 159 years after it sunk in Alabama’s Mobile River. Congress had banned the importation of enslaved persons in 1808. But the ship made its trip more than 50 years later, in 1860, so its owner, Timothy Meaher, had it burned to destroy the evidence of the illegal voyage.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series
There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
The Watcher family Maria and Derek Broaddus break their silence ahead of Netflix show after years of creepy letters
THE family behind the new series The Watcher on Netflix has broken their silence after their years-long ordeal, which included receiving multiple creepy letters. All of the blinds and curtains were shut at 657 Boulevard, which was also aptly decorated for Halloween - except for one window at the very top.
Complex
Meek Mill Responds to Lil Baby Saying He Was One of the First Big Rappers to Co-Sign Him
Lil Baby says Meek Mill was the first big artist to show him support, which was apparently news to the Philly-born rapper. The Quality Control artist made the claim during a recent interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman, when he was asked to recall his first major co-sign. “Meek Mill,...
People are calling Netflix series similar to Game of Thrones 'one of the best in history'
House of The Dragon came to an end this week, leaving many fans searching for their next fix of fantasy. Just like when Game of Thrones left our screens, as well as disappointing the vast majority of its loyal fans, the show also left a big hole in people's lives, with many asking just one question: what next?
'M3GAN,' the next generation of creepy doll movies, is not playing around
The lifelike but blank stare. The almost-but-not-quite accurate proportions. The vacant smile. Dolls are meant to be nothing more than playthings for children, but it must be said: They’re creepy.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Complex
Lil Baby Denies Saweetie Was Sitting in His Lap in Photo She Posted
The Shade Room obtained a clip from Lil Baby’s upcoming appearance on the Big Facts podcast in which he denies Saweetie was sitting in his lap in a photo she posted late last year. Asked if it was him “in that picture with Saweetie,” he immediately delivered a “nah”...
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
The weather is turning crisp and folks are preparing to cuddle up with Amazon Prime Video for the winter ahead (or the slightly less hot season, depending on your location). This month’s mix of content includes Oscar nominees as well as new television shows spread throughout both Prime Video and Freevee. The main one to keep your eyes on is Hugo Blick’s “The English,” starring Emily Blunt. Set in 1890, the series focuses on aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), who journeys to the American West seeking revenge for the man she blames for the death of her son. While on...
People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them
"I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."
Polygon
Netflix’s new series from Dark creators sets a deadly riddle on a ghost ship
Netflix is bringing mystery to the high seas with the latest series from the creators of Dark, 1899. The streamer released a new trailer for the series on Monday, which gave us our best description yet of its plot — or at least its mystery. The series’ new trailer...
Barbarian Is Streaming On HBO Max, And People Are Freaking Out Over The Wild Twists On Twitter
A new round of audiences are experiencing the crazy ride that is Barbarian.
Complex
‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Allegedly Assaulted and Hospitalized Before NYC Comedy Show
Chris Redd didn’t make it to his comedy show on Wednesday night in New York City. TMZ reports that when the Saturday Night Live alum pulled up to the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village, he was allegedly assaulted by a random person. Redd was transported to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and has since been treated and released.
Dubai Bling: Everything to know about Netflix’s new reality series that debuted today
“Everyone here is looking for something,” we’re told in the trailer for Netflix’s latest reality series Dubai Bling, the 8-episode first season of which just dropped on the streaming service today. “Money, power, image, or love.”. There’s a reason that money is mentioned first in that...
Complex
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ First Reactions Are Here
The first reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are here following the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel’s Hollywood premiere. The film, set to hit theaters next month, arrives four years after the Chadwick Boseman-led original. In 2020, Boseman died at the age of 43 due to complications from colon cancer. “Lift Me Up,” a new Rihanna song featured on the film’s soundtrack and slated for release this Friday, was recently revealed to have been written as a tribute to the late actor.
Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set
Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
Complex
HBO Max and DC’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series Changes Course and Loses Showrunner
Green Lantern showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith has chosen to walk away after DC and HBO Max decided to take the series in a new direction, the Hollywood Reporter writes. The series, which has been in development for three years, will now center around John Stewart, the second Black superhero to appear in DC Comics. The course change comes after many aspects of the show, as it was originally constituted, were already put in place. Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Deep Water) and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) had been cast to play Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, respectively. Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie) also finished writing scripts for the entire eight-episode first season. He was announced as the showrunner and writer in 2020.
Comments / 0