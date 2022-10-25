ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

‘The Simpsons’ to parody ‘Death Note’ in anime-style episode

The Simpsons will parody Death Note in an upcoming, anime-style episode. You can watch a preview clip below. Titled Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII, the episode will consist of three different segments. The first will be an homage to The Babadook called The Pookadook, the second is the Death Note special Death Tome, and the third is a Westworld parody titled Simpsonsworld.
TIME

A New Netflix Documentary Recounts the Last Known Slave Ship—and the Community Who Won't Let the World Forget

In 2019, the remains of the last known slave ship, The Clotilda, were discovered by a National Geographic-affiliated team led by archaeologist James Delgado, 159 years after it sunk in Alabama’s Mobile River. Congress had banned the importation of enslaved persons in 1808. But the ship made its trip more than 50 years later, in 1860, so its owner, Timothy Meaher, had it burned to destroy the evidence of the illegal voyage.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Complex

Lil Baby Denies Saweetie Was Sitting in His Lap in Photo She Posted

The Shade Room obtained a clip from Lil Baby’s upcoming appearance on the Big Facts podcast in which he denies Saweetie was sitting in his lap in a photo she posted late last year. Asked if it was him “in that picture with Saweetie,” he immediately delivered a “nah”...
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

The weather is turning crisp and folks are preparing to cuddle up with Amazon Prime Video for the winter ahead (or the slightly less hot season, depending on your location). This month’s mix of content includes Oscar nominees as well as new television shows spread throughout both Prime Video and Freevee. The main one to keep your eyes on is Hugo Blick’s “The English,” starring Emily Blunt. Set in 1890, the series focuses on aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), who journeys to the American West seeking revenge for the man she blames for the death of her son. While on...
Complex

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ First Reactions Are Here

The first reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are here following the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel’s Hollywood premiere. The film, set to hit theaters next month, arrives four years after the Chadwick Boseman-led original. In 2020, Boseman died at the age of 43 due to complications from colon cancer. “Lift Me Up,” a new Rihanna song featured on the film’s soundtrack and slated for release this Friday, was recently revealed to have been written as a tribute to the late actor.
IndieWire

Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set

Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
Complex

HBO Max and DC’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series Changes Course and Loses Showrunner

Green Lantern showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith has chosen to walk away after DC and HBO Max decided to take the series in a new direction, the Hollywood Reporter writes. The series, which has been in development for three years, will now center around John Stewart, the second Black superhero to appear in DC Comics. The course change comes after many aspects of the show, as it was originally constituted, were already put in place. Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Deep Water) and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) had been cast to play Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, respectively. Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie) also finished writing scripts for the entire eight-episode first season. He was announced as the showrunner and writer in 2020.

