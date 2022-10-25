2022 Bermuda Championship predictions, expert picks, odds, field ranking, best bets at Port Royal Golf Course

The undefeated Flightline can solidify his reputation as one of the best horses in decades when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Keeneland Race Course. A $1 million purchase three years ago, Flightline has won his five career races by a combined 62 3/4 lengths, an average winning margin of 12 1/2. Flightline is the 3-5 favorite in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Travers Stakes winner Epicenter is 5-1 in the eight-horse 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field, while four-time Grade 1 winner Life Is Good is 6-1 and longshot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is 20-1.

