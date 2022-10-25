Read full article on original website
Related
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
‘Sister Wives ’Fan Theories: What Is the ’Knife’ in Kody’s ‘Kidneys’?
'Sister Wives' fans theorize about what Kody is so upset about in the trailer when he says it's like a 'knife to the kidneys.' Here are the best fan theories so far.
Married at First Sight's Decision Day Just Had the Best "I Want to Stay Married" Moment
Watch: Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples. Sometimes, the experts just get it right. During the Oct. 26 episode of Married at First Sight, four couples had to make the big decision of whether they want to stay married or get a divorce. And while one match sadly decided to call it quits, we're too focused on Lindy and Miguel's commitment to their marriage.
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Lauren Speed Calls Out Netflix Show for Allegedly ‘Cutting’ Out Black Women: It’s ‘Slim Pickings’
Asking the big questions. Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed called out the Netflix dating show for "cutting" Black women from story lines after the couples leave the pods. "I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the Black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show… 👀," the "We […]
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend
Watch: Pregnant Sophia Grace Talks Private Love Life and Backlash. Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood. The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Soulja Boy welcomes first child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez
Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez’s first child arrived last month. The couple debuted their baby boy via Instagram on Sept. 30. “Lil Soulja daddy love u 🥹🥹🥹🙏🏾,” the rapper, 32, wrote at the time. Martinez, for her part, gushed, “This was an amazing...
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Popculture
Khloe Kardashian Shows off Medical Receipts of Brain Trauma Caused by Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Khloé Kardashian is feeling the effects of her ongoing relationship drama with Tristan Thompson... literally. As TMZ reported, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé got her brain scanned at Kendall Jenner's urging. The doctor then determined that the trauma in Khloé's life has affected her brain.
BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife
Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumors She Is Dating Country Singer Matt Stell After Nic Kerdiles Split
A candid response. While discussing her love life, Savannah Chrisley weighed in on rumors that she is dating Matt Stell. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Highway late last month, Chrisley, 25, was asked about her connection with the country singer, 38, after starring in his 2018 "Prayed For You" music video. "No [we didn't […]
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama
She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?
Diddy his a proud father of six. He lost the mother of his twin daughters in 2018. The mogul is now a full-time parent.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Displays Bloody Wounds on Happily Ever After: What Happened?
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem’s vicious fight with Michael took center stage. She flew to Nigeria, not to visit her husband, but to ambush and investigate him. When her surprise visit to his home in the middle of the night...
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown responds to Kody's 'shocking' demand that his wives 'conform to patriarchy': 'He's not like that'
Christine also said she was "super grateful" she decided to leave Kody Brown the moment she heard his demands.
‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke
NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
realitytitbit.com
What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
Comments / 0