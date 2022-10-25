ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPISD again earns ‘A’ rating for fiscal management

By Trevor Thompson
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PH1o2_0im0G3JK00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District has earned a “Superior Achievement” rating for fiscal management for the 19th time in 20 years.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) gave EPISD the equivalent of an “A” rating based on financial data collected in 2021 as part of the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, also referred to as “FIRST.”

The FIRST ratings are determined by the state after looking at 20 different indicators from compliance with debt payments to the strength of a district’s financial reserves to a low administrative cost ratio.

“El Paso ISD has received the highest rating of Superior Achievement for 19 years,” Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “The superior rating shows El Paso ISD is a good steward of taxpayer dollars and uses funds both effectively and efficiently for the benefit of our students.”

The District also reports that its administrative cost ratio is among the lowest anywhere in the state of Texas.

EPISD received a total of 94 out of a possible 100 points based on the latest data available from last year.

The “Superior Achievement” rating achieved by EPISD is the highest possible grade given out by the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

CISD board trustee Blanca Trout bit by district police K-9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, Blanca Trout was bit by a Canutillo ISD K-9 at an early voting event, the school district confirmed. Trout is also a trustee with the Canutillo Independent School District School Board   Earlier this morning a Canutillo […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Canutillo ISD holds cook off for best menudo in district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine which CISD cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD Menudo Cook Off was scheduled on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Canutillo High School cafeteria. The event featured menudo made by each of […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

Three propositions on your ballot that could affect your taxes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Among numerous candidates on your ballot, you will also find three bond propositions worth over $270 million that could affect how much you pay for your taxes.  Proposition A City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager Sam Rodriguez explained proposition A is for a bond worth $246.48 million aimed for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Cielo Vista Walmart celebrates remodel with ribbon cutting ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Oct. 28 at 8 a.m., El Pasoans are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled Cielo Vista Walmart. The new improvements include, new signage, expansion of digital services, and additional registers. The remodel is a part of Walmart’s $40 million commitment to upgrade nine stores in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SISD invites community to Healthy Body, Strong Mind event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As part of the initiative Healthy Bodies, Strong Minds, Socorro Independent School District will be hosting its first-ever community wellness meetup. They’re welcoming SISD employees, families and the community to join them from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29th at Eastlake High School located at 13000 Emerald […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Socorro ISD to trade out buses for EV transportation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro ISD announced that the district was awarded a $10 million grant from the Financial Protection Agency. This grant will allow the district to fund replacing 25 of their bus fleet with electric buses making them the only district in the region to electrify their fleet. SISD was awarded this […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 10, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week ten after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 38 F Organ Mountain 3 F Eastlake 14 F Alamogordo 7 F Socorro 0 F Monahans […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoan charged on January 6 Capitol insurrection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from El Paso, Texas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. David Rene Arredondo, 47, of El Paso, is charged in a criminal […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca  and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Operation Pumpkin raises $80K for Moor Children’s Home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A dozen local doctors donated their time and skills carving pumpkins to help raise approximately $80,000 for the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home this past Sunday at the Coronado Country Club. The 21st Annual Operation Pumpkin event saw nearly 400 supporters come out and participate in silent auctions and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCC invites the community to Halloween event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College invites the community to a Halloween event for the whole family. The event is hosted by EPCC’s Northwest Library, the Counseling Department and Nu-Zeta Theta Club. EPCC students, faculty and staff and general community members can participate in a costume contest, games, craft activities, a haunted […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man arrested in connection with January 6 capitol insurrection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo was arrested yesterday and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer at the capitol on Jan 6., 2021. Arredondo is accused of: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy