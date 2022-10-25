EPISD again earns ‘A’ rating for fiscal management

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District has earned a “Superior Achievement” rating for fiscal management for the 19th time in 20 years.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) gave EPISD the equivalent of an “A” rating based on financial data collected in 2021 as part of the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, also referred to as “FIRST.”

The FIRST ratings are determined by the state after looking at 20 different indicators from compliance with debt payments to the strength of a district’s financial reserves to a low administrative cost ratio.

“El Paso ISD has received the highest rating of Superior Achievement for 19 years,” Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “The superior rating shows El Paso ISD is a good steward of taxpayer dollars and uses funds both effectively and efficiently for the benefit of our students.”

The District also reports that its administrative cost ratio is among the lowest anywhere in the state of Texas.

EPISD received a total of 94 out of a possible 100 points based on the latest data available from last year.

The “Superior Achievement” rating achieved by EPISD is the highest possible grade given out by the state.

