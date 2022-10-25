Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
Old School Burger and Brunch arrives in Katy
Old School Burger's menu features a variety of burgers, including the classic and a bacon avocado burger. (Courtesy Old School Burger and Brunch) Old School Burger and Brunch opened in Katy on Oct. 14 and is offering a 10% off grand opening special until Nov. 11. Located at 975 Mason...
Lab-grown diamond jewelry company opens a new showroom in Baybrook Mall
Clean Origin opened a new showroom for its lab-grown diamond jewelry in Baybrook Mall on Oct. 28. (Courtesy Pexels) Clean Origin opened a new showroom on Oct. 28 at 500 Baybrook Mall, Ste. D05A, Friendswood, according to account executive Casandra Sosa. The showroom has a selection of lab-grown diamond jewelry including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, engagement rings and wedding bands. 1-888-487-2145. www.cleanorigin.com/jewelry-stores/houston-tx-77546.
houstoniamag.com
8 Must-Visit Shopping Areas in Houston
From boutiques to strip malls, Houston is a shopper's dream come true. Houston has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, fashion, and home decor. Small local businesses, giant brand names, and everything in between have found a welcome home here in H-town, all ensuring that your shopping itch can be scratched. Whether you’re looking for a handmade artisan piece or something a little more mainstream, Houston retail has you covered all year round.
Things to do in Houston this weekend: Totally awesome new Lego exhibit opens downtown
No matter your age, check out Lego displays of everything from Windsor Castle and the Sydney Opera House to a version of the Delorean from "Back to the Future."
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken
When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
'Wings Over Houston' takes flight this weekend
Great aerial demonstrations, including the Blue Angels, fill the sky above Houston during 'Wings Over Houston.'
hellowoodlands.com
Residents invited to recycle select items at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru event
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Township invites residents to celebrate America Recycles Day by bringing select items for a free, one-day collection at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru located at The Woodlands High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 9 a.m. to noon. The items collected at this event do not belong in your curbside recycling cart but can be recycled at this event or at a local drop-off location year-round.
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
papercitymag.com
Bold $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing
Natural light fills 8602 Fontainbleu Street from its numerous large windows. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. NextGen continues to bring some of the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and its latest showcase listing is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America's favorite, brunch.
This Texas Town Is Getting Its First H-E-B!
H-E-B revealed plans to open up a new H-E-B location in...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings
Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
Telge Road widening design to begin later this year
The widening of Telge Road from Louetta Road to north of the Grand Parkway is in the planning phase, with design expected to begin later this year, according to Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey’s office. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The widening of Telge Road from Louetta Road to...
iheart.com
Houston Area Snags 4 Of 10 Spots On World's Best Chicken Fried Steaks List
Taste Atlas recently compiled a list of the best restaurants in the world for chicken fried steak. Naturally, Texas dominates the list completely. Bubba's Cooks Country in Dallas took the top spot, but Houston-area restaurants got 4 of the top 10. And if you want to stretch the definition to include Livingston (it's only like an hour's drive), we've got half of the world's best chicken fried steaks nailed down. Check out the full top ten below, and start making plans to hit any of these you haven't already tried.
Texas TreeVentures in The Woodlands to get 24 new features in 2023
Pamela Woods, assistant director for parks and recreation in The Woodlands Township, presented information about the Texas TreeVentures expansion on Oct. 26. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The outdoor adventure course Texas TreeVentures, which launched in The Woodlands Township in 2019, will see the beginning of its Phase 2 expansion in 2023.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
As owners, we stepped inside the castle for the first time last week.
𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻!?. As owners, we stepped inside the castle for the first time last week. We have been hard at work and we've discovered lots of... things.
Comments / 0