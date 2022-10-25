ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Community Impact Houston

Old School Burger and Brunch arrives in Katy

Old School Burger's menu features a variety of burgers, including the classic and a bacon avocado burger. (Courtesy Old School Burger and Brunch) Old School Burger and Brunch opened in Katy on Oct. 14 and is offering a 10% off grand opening special until Nov. 11. Located at 975 Mason...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lab-grown diamond jewelry company opens a new showroom in Baybrook Mall

Clean Origin opened a new showroom for its lab-grown diamond jewelry in Baybrook Mall on Oct. 28. (Courtesy Pexels) Clean Origin opened a new showroom on Oct. 28 at 500 Baybrook Mall, Ste. D05A, Friendswood, according to account executive Casandra Sosa. The showroom has a selection of lab-grown diamond jewelry including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, engagement rings and wedding bands. 1-888-487-2145. www.cleanorigin.com/jewelry-stores/houston-tx-77546.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 Must-Visit Shopping Areas in Houston

From boutiques to strip malls, Houston is a shopper's dream come true. Houston has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, fashion, and home decor. Small local businesses, giant brand names, and everything in between have found a welcome home here in H-town, all ensuring that your shopping itch can be scratched. Whether you’re looking for a handmade artisan piece or something a little more mainstream, Houston retail has you covered all year round.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken

When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Residents invited to recycle select items at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru event

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Township invites residents to celebrate America Recycles Day by bringing select items for a free, one-day collection at the 3R Recycling Drive-thru located at The Woodlands High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 9 a.m. to noon. The items collected at this event do not belong in your curbside recycling cart but can be recycled at this event or at a local drop-off location year-round.
papercitymag.com

Bold $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing

Natural light fills 8602 Fontainbleu Street from its numerous large windows. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. NextGen continues to bring some of the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and its latest showcase listing is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings

Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Houston Area Snags 4 Of 10 Spots On World's Best Chicken Fried Steaks List

Taste Atlas recently compiled a list of the best restaurants in the world for chicken fried steak. Naturally, Texas dominates the list completely. Bubba's Cooks Country in Dallas took the top spot, but Houston-area restaurants got 4 of the top 10. And if you want to stretch the definition to include Livingston (it's only like an hour's drive), we've got half of the world's best chicken fried steaks nailed down. Check out the full top ten below, and start making plans to hit any of these you haven't already tried.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
GALVESTON, TX

