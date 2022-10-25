ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every State’s Favorite Halloween Candy

Possibly second only to Christmas, Halloween is the best holiday for children. Just think about it: Not only do you get to dress up in a kooky or spooky costume, you can go door to door collecting candy! For many kids, it’s nothing short of a dream come true – but you might be surprised […]
Spirit Isn’t Happy with Halloween Costume Memes, Creates ‘Review Team’

If you haven't picked out your Halloween costume yet, perhaps you could be a "Vinyl Snob," "Middle-Aged Musician" or "That Guy From Papa Roach." They're just some of the hilarious ideas from the Spirit Halloween meme dump that has taken over social media the past few weeks, poking fun at the seasonal store's very specific prepackaged costumes.
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
50 Halloween Trivia Questions and Answers to Get You Ready for the Scariest Day of the Year

Halloween isn't just for kids! The frighteningly fun holiday is a favorite for adults, too, though many people don't know the origins of many Halloween traditions, from trick-or-treating to costumes or carving pumpkins. So, if you think you know a lot of Halloween facts, show off how scary-smart you are about everything from the history of jack-o-lanterns to classic horror movies with these 50 Halloween trivia questions and answers!
These Adult Halloween Costumes Let You Channel The Spirit Of The Spooky Season

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Halloween is approaching, which means it’s the time of year you can be anything...
Show us your Halloween costume

The decorations are up, the costumes have been assembled and candy is waiting for trick or treaters, and we can’t wait to see the clever and fabulous Halloween costumes you’ve come up with. We’re sure we will see witches, ghosts vampires and werwolves, but we hope to see...
Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes

It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies

Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
