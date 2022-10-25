ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

EPCC invites the community to Halloween event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College invites the community to a Halloween event for the whole family. The event is hosted by EPCC’s Northwest Library, the Counseling Department and Nu-Zeta Theta Club. EPCC students, faculty and staff and general community members can participate in a costume contest, games, craft activities, a haunted […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Free Skate Clinic for Teens

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department and volunteers from Crossroads City Derby are hosting a “Free – Learn to Skate Clinic” for teens, ages 12 to 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12 at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. Roller...
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasoheraldpost.com

SISD invites community to walk the halls of classic Socorro High School one last time

The Socorro Independent School District is proud to invite the SISD community to the final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all Team SISD stakeholders can take a stroll through the halls of the original school one last time as the area is prepared for the final phase of reconstruction.
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Santa Teresa air show will help fight cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fourth annual Flight to Fight air show will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dona Ana International Jetport in Santa Teresa. All proceeds will be donated for cancer research. Aircraft will be participating as will the West Texas Corvette Club. The event […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

Halloween fun at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate Halloween in style, El Paso area residents are invited to the festivities happening at Cielo Vista Mall on Halloween night. Ghouls and boys are invited to trick or treat around Cielo Vista Mall in their best costumes on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Starting at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

All-clear given after Cesar Chavez Academy placed on brief lockdown; classes resume as normal

EL PASO, Texas -- Cesar Chavez Academy in the lower valley was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning but has since been given the all-clear to resume classes as normal. According to an Ysleta Independent School District spokesperson, the school was placed on lockdown due to a possible threat at the school at 8 a.m. YISD Security and the El Paso Police Department investigated and determined there was no threat to the campus. An all-clear was given at 9:15 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Colder overnight temperatures bring more people to area shelters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is taking in more people as temperatures dropped overnight and are ready for those numbers to triple in the upcoming months. John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center, explained they run five shelters in the city that...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Unidad Park ribbon cutting ceremony

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion of significant improvements at Unidad Community Park, 1500 E. Hadley Ave., will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Las Cruces City Council members, Mayor Ken Miyagishima, and City administrators will participate in the ceremony. Altogether, $1.45 million in improvements have...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Frank Borunda, showcasing his backyard! What a view!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM. For...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU access road named after Las Cruces icon Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard

To mark her lasting impact and legacy, New Mexico State University is honoring Barbara “Mother” Hubbard for her commitment to NMSU and the Las Cruces community by naming an access road north of the Pan American Center, where she spent most of her career, Barbara Hubbard Way in honor of her 95th birthday.
LAS CRUCES, NM

