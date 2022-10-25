Read full article on original website
Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Only Wanted One Kid. Here's Why They Had Two
When it comes to parenting, there are no one-size fits all answers to every question. After already having one child, couples often ask whether or not they’re interested in having another kiddo. And the answer is never easy to come to, which is why we appreciate a recent conversation where Dax Shepard talked about how he and his wife, Kristen Bell, decided to have a second kid.
Kristen Bell's Daughter Was In Diapers Until She Was 5
Kristen Bell is known for speaking her mind in any situation and being brutally honest about how hard parenting can be. That’s why it’s no surprise that, in a May of 2020 episode of Mansplaining with Kristen Bell, she candidly explained that her-then 5-1/2-year-old daughter, Delta, (who is as of October 2022, 7 years old) was still in diapers.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Don’t Plan to Leave Their Kids Any Money
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have made millions of dollars as two of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood. Guess who’s not getting any of that money, though? That’s right, their kids. At least according to Kutcher in an interview from 2018, the couple won’t be leaving a dime to their now 8-year-old daughter, Wyatt, or 5-year-old son, Dimitri.
5 Simple Ways To Connect With Your Kids
Do you ever feel like you and your kids aren’t on the same page? Welcome to the club. It’s likely your kids feel it too, even if they aren’t able to express it with their words. And beyond the unsettled sense that lingers when kids feel disconnected from their parents, a lack of connection can make kids feel alone, unheard, and less confident.
The Best Halloween Candy Bag Is a Pillowcase. Always Has Been.
In the world of Halloween, not all costumes and candy-carriers are created equal. And while the streets may be littered with young kids carrying plush pumpkins with plastic handles, drawstring backpacks, useless fur-bags that could probably only hold like, 10 pieces of candy, or plastic buckets sure to overflow and spill due to candy-crazed mania, there is only one type of treat carrier that matters: the pillowcase.
How Screen Time Creates Kid ‘Dopamine Addicts’ With Bad Habits
If iPads, smartphones, and screens seem like drugs for kids, it’s because they have a lot in common with uppers when it comes to a child’s developing brain. Screen time, sugar, and reward all flood kids’ brains with dopamine, the same feel-good chemical released when people do cocaine or see that someone liked their Instagram post. Dopamine feedback loops are an area of increasingly intense concern as scientists grapple with the biological consequences and causes of digital actions.
Fans Think Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Secretly Dropped Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Baby’s Name
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jackson Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images. Taylor Swift dropped her tenth studio album, Midnights, on October 21, and it almost immediately became the topic on everyone’s lips. Of course she’s a critically and commercially acclaimed phenom who is globally famous, but true Swifties don’t just vibe to the music; they also comb her lyrics for Easter eggs that she’s known to hide in her songs. And fans are convinced she kept up the tradition for one particular Easter egg tradition in this album — and that she shared the (currently unknown, unconfirmed, and secret) potential name of the new baby Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting.
How The 'Switch Witch' Can Make Halloween Candy Fun Again For Everyone
Halloween is equally beloved and dreaded by most Americans. It barely cracks the top 10 favorite holidays because for every cute costume and monster mashing-party, there’s a bit of dread. There’s the fact that it often falls on a weekday, the inevitable fights over controversial costuming, the lack of age-appropriate spookiness, and, of course, the candy.
How To Get Rid Of A Tummy Ache In Kids And Toddlers
As consistent as it is mysterious, the tummy ache is one of the most common complaints parents have to troubleshoot with their children. With any number of causes, it can be tough for parents to differentiate between a toddler tummy ache that will pass and one that requires medical attention. So how do you find a tummy ache remedy when you can’t see the problem and a kid probably can’t define it with specificity?
Want A More Inclusive Family Holiday? Make Everyone A Sous Chef
In my family, as in many families, there is a division of labor in the preparation of the holiday meal that is not well balanced. My mother and aunt saddle the bulk of the work when it comes to dinner. Sure, others help, but their efforts are mostly symbolic. Those who can prepare a mean cocktail do so, our cousin with a knack for mashed potatoes brings them, and I, a thoroughly useless cook, make the Chex Mix.
Pro Athlete Golden Tate Shows His Wife Appreciation By Recreating Their First Date [Video]
As many parents know, relationships can often go from torrid love affair to Mommy-Daddy daycare once you have kids. That’s why it’s important to remind each other of the fun times you had pre-children. For pro athlete Golden Tate, that means taking his wife, Elise, to the site of their first date: the neighborhood bowling alley. Using his My GM Rewards Card™, Tate was able to pay for bowling, snacks, arcades, and even put a little gas in his vehicle’s tank — and earn big rewards in the process.
How I’m Breaking Away From My Parents’ Style of Discipline
My mother stormed out of the apartment and we didn’t speak for a week. Her guard was already up, visiting my new post-separation residence, and life, for the first time, she took issue with the anger directed at my 7-year-old. The rage-in-question was birthed from the fact that I...
How To Get Your Toddler Back To Sleep In The Middle Of The Night
When a toddler won’t go to sleep, or when a sleeping toddler wakes up too early, everyone in the house will know about it because toddlers have the mobility and the language to make sure their concerns are heard. But although toddlers might think they know what will get them back to sleep — including cuddles, juice, or lights — it’s up to parents to understand how to get a toddler back to sleep. And it’s less about navigating their insane demands than it is about knowing what wakes a toddler up at night in the first place.
