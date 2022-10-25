Operation Blackout: Check this map for sex offenders in Memphis before trick-or-treating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Halloween approaches, parents shouldn’t only be mindful of things like unwrapped candies and street safety while their children are trick-or-treating, but also other dangers — like sexual predators.

Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is urging parents to avoid homes that may belong to sex offenders with their annual rollout of Operation Blackout.

Homes that belong to sex offenders in Tennessee can be viewed here .

Operation Blackout is underway and agents with the TDOC are visiting roughly 2,500 homes of registered sex offenders to make sure they are in compliance.

One of the most important restrictions listed for sex offenders is that they must keep their porch lights off on Halloween night, which is why the tactic is named “blackout.”

Operation Blackout also restricts sex offenders from putting Halloween decorations on their homes, attending holiday events, distributing candy and leaving their homes between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m on Halloween night.

TDOC wants to highlight that the sex offenders they check up on are roughly 96% in compliance with their probation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.