Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
In Pa. Governor's Race, Faith Surfaces in Contrasting Ways
CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested of battleground states, both gubernatorial candidates bring up religion. But in starkly different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has several hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery, words...
US News and World Report
Oklahoma Sues Federal Prisons for Inmate It Wants to Execute
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man's scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he's not returned soon. A federal...
US News and World Report
Pastor Investigated for Campaigning During Church Services
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services. The Daily Press reports that a video surfaced recently showing Willard Maxwell Jr., pastor of New Beech Grove...
US News and World Report
Delaware Woman Hits Lottery Twice in One Week, Wins $400,000
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman from Delaware hit the lottery twice within one week, claiming two six-figure rewards totaling $400,000. The News Journal reports that the Newark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, bought two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets and found that one was a winner.
US News and World Report
School Bus Driver Charged With Drunken Driving on Field Trip
CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — A bus driver for an elementary school in the nation's capital has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch while returning from a field trip to a farm in northern Virginia. Nine children were treated at the scene for...
Comments / 0