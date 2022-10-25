Read full article on original website
Nearly $87,000 bequest given to Brian’s Safehouse, develops a trust fund to further carry on the legacy
PROSPERITY, WV (WOAY) – The late Ruth Elizabeth Eye Webb spent a life of generosity and service to others. Now, she’s passing her legacy on. Her brother, John L. Eye joined those at Brian’s Safehouse on Wednesday to present a bequest of $86,732 from Webb to the safe house.
Concord University signs MOU with WVU to create pathway to graduate school
Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University’s Department of Fine Arts and the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University partner up to provide a pathway for undergraduate students to get a head start on their graduate degrees. Students can complete an introductory course while completing their senior...
New River Primary students get to learn about exotic animals during a visit from Barn Hill Preserve
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Barn Hill Preserve, a wildlife conservation and education organization, set up at New River Primary for a day. It was an event that was made possible through the new program for Fayette County Schools, Early Steps to School Success. Children as early as infancy all of the way to the second grade got to take part in Tuesday’s event.
Mercer County authorities seek community assistance finding missing elderly woman
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County authorities are looking for Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield, last seen at her residence yesterday on Sandlick road. Simpson is 5 foot 6, 120 pounds, with brown hair. Police believe she left her residence on foot towards an unknown location. Anyone with...
West Virginia school fundraiser where winners can ‘save or slaughter’ a pig gets a response from PETA
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia high school football team’s fundraiser has caught the eye of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a Facebook post from the Tug Valley High School’s football team, the “Save the Pig” fundraiser will give winners two options. They can either choose to “save” […]
Raleigh County Prevention Coalition to host a Drug Take-Back Day event
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Fall Drug Take Back Day is coming up. This Saturday, October 29, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will host another drug take-back event. It will be held in the lobby of the Beckley City Police Department from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a...
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
Mural of influential Black Tazewell citizens added to county courthouse
Mabel Horton has lived in Tazewell County throughout her life and lived a life similar to many Appalachians. She grew up in her grandfather’s house, and both her grandfather and father were coal miners. She hung out with other kids in the coal camp, went to church and the movie theaters.
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
More information released on the death of Pikeville Elementary student
We’re learning more about a Pikeville second grader who passed away over the weekend. Seven year old Andrew Allen, the son of Josh and April Allen, died Saturday after an apparent sudden illness hit him last week. He was taken to UK Children’s Hospital and passed away there.
New tech business opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
POLL: Do you believe West Virginia's public education system needs totally overhauled?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s public education system has taken it on the chin recently, scoring poorly on the nation’s report card and the state Board of Education voting to take over the Logan County school system. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on how much you...
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting several food giveaways this week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting several food giveaways this week across West Virginia. The giveaways start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. Today Mountaineer Food Bank will be in McDowell County in War at A New...
Local car clubs to host annual trunk or treat
BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Shade Tree Car Club is teaming up with Archie’s Cruisers for their fourth annual trunk or treat event. It will be held this Saturday, October 29 in the parking lot of Hardee’s in Beaver. Trick or treating will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the event itself will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost to register your vintage vehicle in the event is $15.
Owner of Bright Beginnings Daycare in Tazewell sentenced to jail
The former owner of a Tazewell County daycare is sentenced to jail on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
First responders from all over make their way to the gorge for swift water rescue training
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Launching out from the banks of the Lower New River, rescue teams from all over are learning how to save lives even in the roughest of waters. On Thursday, the Whitesville Fire Department out of Boone County was joined by the West Virginia National Guard to hold swift water rescue training.
Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
