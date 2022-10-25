ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, WV

woay.com

Concord University signs MOU with WVU to create pathway to graduate school

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University’s Department of Fine Arts and the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University partner up to provide a pathway for undergraduate students to get a head start on their graduate degrees. Students can complete an introductory course while completing their senior...
ATHENS, WV
woay.com

New River Primary students get to learn about exotic animals during a visit from Barn Hill Preserve

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Barn Hill Preserve, a wildlife conservation and education organization, set up at New River Primary for a day. It was an event that was made possible through the new program for Fayette County Schools, Early Steps to School Success. Children as early as infancy all of the way to the second grade got to take part in Tuesday’s event.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools

Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
1039thebulldog.com

More information released on the death of Pikeville Elementary student

We’re learning more about a Pikeville second grader who passed away over the weekend. Seven year old Andrew Allen, the son of Josh and April Allen, died Saturday after an apparent sudden illness hit him last week. He was taken to UK Children’s Hospital and passed away there.
WDBJ7.com

New tech business opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Local car clubs to host annual trunk or treat

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Shade Tree Car Club is teaming up with Archie’s Cruisers for their fourth annual trunk or treat event. It will be held this Saturday, October 29 in the parking lot of Hardee’s in Beaver. Trick or treating will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the event itself will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost to register your vintage vehicle in the event is $15.
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV

