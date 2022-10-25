BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Shade Tree Car Club is teaming up with Archie’s Cruisers for their fourth annual trunk or treat event. It will be held this Saturday, October 29 in the parking lot of Hardee’s in Beaver. Trick or treating will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the event itself will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost to register your vintage vehicle in the event is $15.

