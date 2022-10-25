ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

MISSING: 12-year-old Cleveland girl has not been seen since Monday morning

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from a group home in Cleveland since Monday morning. According to officials, Myra "Sage" Brinkley left the residence on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue around 8 a.m. yesterday. She was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate number of CM1631.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Anthony P. Luke sworn in as Cleveland's new fire chief

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland officially has a new fire chief. Less than six months after Angelo Calvillo's retirement, Mayor Justin M. Bibb has appointed Assistant Chief Anthony P. Luke as the Division of Fire's permanent leader, effective immediately. He assumes the duties of fellow Assistant Chief Eric Burchak, who had served as interim chief since Calvillo's departure.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police investigating possible kidnapping on city's east side

CLEVELAND — Police have issued an alert following a possible kidnapping on Cleveland's east side Sunday. Authorities received a call around noon claiming a man grabbed a young girl who was between 13-17 years old and forced her into his green Honda. The car then drove away from the area around East 125th Street and Arlington Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood, and was last seen near Lakeview Cemetery.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Elyria family displaced after fire destroys home, 2 campers

ELYRIA, Ohio — A Elyria family of nine has been displaced Saturday after their home and two campers were destroyed in a fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 1:50 p.m., Elyria fire...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Man accused of murdering grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson found guilty on all charges

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man has been found guilty in the murder of the grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. Following a nearly week-long trial, a jury announced that it had found Robert Shepard guilty of all charges on Monday morning. Shepard has been accused of directing 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson to a home where he was later shot and killed on September 19, 2021, outside of Cleveland's Heritage View Homes.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

