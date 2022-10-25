CLEVELAND — Police have issued an alert following a possible kidnapping on Cleveland's east side Sunday. Authorities received a call around noon claiming a man grabbed a young girl who was between 13-17 years old and forced her into his green Honda. The car then drove away from the area around East 125th Street and Arlington Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood, and was last seen near Lakeview Cemetery.

