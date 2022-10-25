Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Video shows hit and run driver striking bicyclist on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — Two weeks ago, 38-year-old Alex Nosse was riding his bike home near the intersection of Fulton and Lorain on Cleveland's west side when the unthinkable happened. "As I approached the intersection, I just saw lights coming at me," Nosse recalls. They were lights that should not have...
MISSING: 12-year-old Cleveland girl has not been seen since Monday morning
CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from a group home in Cleveland since Monday morning. According to officials, Myra "Sage" Brinkley left the residence on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue around 8 a.m. yesterday. She was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate number of CM1631.
Anthony P. Luke sworn in as Cleveland's new fire chief
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland officially has a new fire chief. Less than six months after Angelo Calvillo's retirement, Mayor Justin M. Bibb has appointed Assistant Chief Anthony P. Luke as the Division of Fire's permanent leader, effective immediately. He assumes the duties of fellow Assistant Chief Eric Burchak, who had served as interim chief since Calvillo's departure.
'They lost everything': Cleveland family works to get back on their feet after auto shop explosion destroys home
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous reporting on the explosion. The community is coming together to help a family that lost everything after their east side home burned down last Tuesday. According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the incident in an auto repair...
2 Canton police officers to get Lifesaver Award for bringing woman back to life
CANTON, Ohio — Two Canton police officers will soon be recognized as heroes by their department. In a news release, Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute would receive the Lifesaving Award for their "outstanding performance in regards to a recent medical emergency." That...
18 freight train cars involved in Portage County derailment
RAVENNA, Ohio — Crews are working to clean up the area around South Prospect Street and State Route 44 in Ravenna Township after a train derailment on Tuesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Suspect shot by Shaker Heights police after pointing gun at officers faces several charges
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Cleveland man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an incident that ended with him being shot by Shaker Heights police. While he has not yet been officially indicted in court, authorities confirm 31-year-old Floyd Robinson is currently accused of the following offenses:
Dump truck crashes into house in Willoughby; passenger in vehicle killed
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — One person is dead after a dump truck crashed into a Willoughby house Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at approximately 10:52 a.m. at a residence on...
Cleveland police investigating possible kidnapping on city's east side
CLEVELAND — Police have issued an alert following a possible kidnapping on Cleveland's east side Sunday. Authorities received a call around noon claiming a man grabbed a young girl who was between 13-17 years old and forced her into his green Honda. The car then drove away from the area around East 125th Street and Arlington Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood, and was last seen near Lakeview Cemetery.
Elyria family displaced after fire destroys home, 2 campers
ELYRIA, Ohio — A Elyria family of nine has been displaced Saturday after their home and two campers were destroyed in a fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 1:50 p.m., Elyria fire...
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
Suspect in custody after attack in Garrettsville leaves 2 in critical condition
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio — An individual is in custody after an attack in Garrettsville left two people in critical condition. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Village of Garrettsville Police Department, the incident...
39-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-71 North in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old old man was killed in a one-car crash that took place on I-71 North in Cleveland on Tuesday. According to Cleveland Police, the accident occurred on I-71 northbound near W. 130th St. The car took out approximately 100 feet of guardrail in the incident.
2 in custody after fatal shooting at Midview Crossings Apartments in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Elyria Police Department after a 24-year-old man was killed and another person was injured on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria police officers responded...
WKYC
Richmond Heights police pass out candy on trick-or-treat
Monday marked Trick or Treat and the Richmond Heights Police were in the spirit. In a tradition that began four years ago, officers passed out candy to kids.
2 men shot at intersection in Cleveland, 54-year-old man in critical condition
CLEVELAND — There is a heavy police presence on scene after two men were shot in Cleveland on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the incident...
WKYC
Civil jury finds Euclid police officer liable in 2017 shooting death of Luke Stewart
Stewart was unarmed when Officer Matthew Rhodes shot and killed him five years ago. Rhodes has been ordered to pay Stewart's family $4.4 million.
Man accused of murdering grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson found guilty on all charges
CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man has been found guilty in the murder of the grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. Following a nearly week-long trial, a jury announced that it had found Robert Shepard guilty of all charges on Monday morning. Shepard has been accused of directing 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson to a home where he was later shot and killed on September 19, 2021, outside of Cleveland's Heritage View Homes.
Man dies after fatal single-vehicle crash on State Route 8 near Stow
STOW, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a man died following a semi-tanker gas truck fire overnight in Summit County on State Route 8. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Stow...
Traffic alert: Left lane open on State Route 8 Southbound near Stow closed following fatal crash
STOW, Ohio — There was a traffic alert for drivers who planned to take State Route 8 Southbound in Summit County on Friday morning. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area near Stow after a fatal crash shut down a stretch of State Route 8. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
