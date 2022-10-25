ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Trolled by Military Vets After Walking Back Comparison to NFL Season Being Like Deployment

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago

Not having any of Tom Brady’s antics, military vets are now trolling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after he walked back his controversial comparison to the NFL season being like deployment.

As previously reported , Tom Brady recently stated that he almost looks at the NFL season as though he’s going away on deployment for the military. “It’s like, ‘man, here I go again,’” he explained on the Let’s Go! Podcast. “There’s only one way to do it … The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spent a little more time doing this.”

And within a matter of days, Brady walked back his comments. “Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military. And it was a very poor choice of words. And I just wanted to express that to any sentiments out there—people may have taken it in a certain way. So I apologize.”

Military Personnel & Vets Troll Tom Brady, Then Post Screenshots

As anyone can obviously imagine, the comment from Tom Brady did not sit too well with members of the military. And the apology was seemingly not accepted by some. However, others found humor behind the comments and ran with it. Late last week, the military content page, NotInRegz, posted about Brady’s comment. “I honestly thought him saying it was funny,” the page administrator told the New York Post . “I knew some military vets would get mad about it, so I posted it on our page.”

The admin then stated that it all started when he got the first screenshot from one of his followers. “I received a picture from one of my followers that had messaged Tom Brady on Instagram saying, ‘We have field day at 1600 your room better be clean.’ I thought it was really funny, so I posted it to my story.”

By the next day, the content page’s inbox was full of screenshots from active duty military personnel as well as veterans who directly messaged Tom Brady. One active duty Marine, Draymen Howlett, told the Post that he messaged the quarterback. “[I] thought it was hilarious,” Howlett said about the comments. He then stated that people are overreacting to the whole situation. However, he can understand how some vets may be upset with the comments.

Howlett also noted that he is a LA Rams fan and is not an admirer of Tom Brady. But his comments towards the NFL star were done in good fun. Ed Leitner, a Marine veteran, added that no one really cares. He went on to add that he also views the comments as being “great meme content.”

The post Tom Brady Trolled by Military Vets After Walking Back Comparison to NFL Season Being Like Deployment appeared first on Outsider .

