Bernalillo County, NM

KOAT 7

School bus crash closes Albuquerque road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Arenal Road is closed near Atrisco Drive due to a school bus crash, according to Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office. No major injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. It is not yet known which school bus was involved in the crash. BCSO announced...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APS school bus involved in crash near Atrisco and Arenal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into yet another crash involving an Albuquerque school bus. This time, Bernalillo County Deputies say it looks like another vehicle rear-ended the bus at Atrisco and Arenal. Students were onboard at the time but everyone was checked out and sent home. There was minor damage to the bus. Thursday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW

Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW. Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of …. Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW. Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque. A Los Lunas man is facing drug charges. Non-profit helps...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

School bus crashes into parked cars Thursday

Albuquerque police responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in the area of Montclaire and Candelaria NE, according to an email from police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. “The bus reportedly crashed into several parked vehicles,” Gallegos said. “There are no reports of anyone being transported to the hospital...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash

Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime-stoppers/valencia-county-sheriffs-deputies-look-for-info-on-fatal-crash/. Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies look for info …. Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime-stoppers/valencia-county-sheriffs-deputies-look-for-info-on-fatal-crash/. Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help …. Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

One dead following shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead near Zuni and San Mateo in southeast Albuquerque. Police say they were dispatched to the area on Thursday night for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person who had died after being shot.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police provide details on two officer-involved shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department released details of two separate officer-involved shootings from September. APD says one of the incidents started as a fight over a parking spot, the other incident was an attempted burglary in progress. September 21 Officer-Involved Shooting Garcia has a long criminal history dating back to 2008, with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

APD investigates recent fatal crash as homicide

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that left a man dead in the road in Southeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Tommy McCrae, 66, was fatally struck by a vehicle near Gibson and Palomas SE. He said police responded around 6 p.m. to the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire crews respond to three fires around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to three residential fires Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. AFR says crews responded to a residential fire in northeast Albuquerque around 4 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 3000 block of Aliso Drive. Crews says heavy flames were coming from the house when crews arrived on scene. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

