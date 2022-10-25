Read full article on original website
Related
KOAT 7
School bus crash closes Albuquerque road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Arenal Road is closed near Atrisco Drive due to a school bus crash, according to Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office. No major injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. It is not yet known which school bus was involved in the crash. BCSO announced...
1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 Saturday morning.
APS school bus involved in crash near Atrisco and Arenal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into yet another crash involving an Albuquerque school bus. This time, Bernalillo County Deputies say it looks like another vehicle rear-ended the bus at Atrisco and Arenal. Students were onboard at the time but everyone was checked out and sent home. There was minor damage to the bus. Thursday, […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW
Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW. Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of …. Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW. Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque. A Los Lunas man is facing drug charges. Non-profit helps...
rrobserver.com
School bus crashes into parked cars Thursday
Albuquerque police responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in the area of Montclaire and Candelaria NE, according to an email from police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. “The bus reportedly crashed into several parked vehicles,” Gallegos said. “There are no reports of anyone being transported to the hospital...
School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
KRQE News 13
Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash
Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime-stoppers/valencia-county-sheriffs-deputies-look-for-info-on-fatal-crash/. Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies look for info …. Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime-stoppers/valencia-county-sheriffs-deputies-look-for-info-on-fatal-crash/. Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help …. Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque...
KOAT 7
One dead following shooting in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead near Zuni and San Mateo in southeast Albuquerque. Police say they were dispatched to the area on Thursday night for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person who had died after being shot.
Albuquerque police provide details on two officer-involved shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department released details of two separate officer-involved shootings from September. APD says one of the incidents started as a fight over a parking spot, the other incident was an attempted burglary in progress. September 21 Officer-Involved Shooting Garcia has a long criminal history dating back to 2008, with […]
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
rrobserver.com
APD investigates recent fatal crash as homicide
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that left a man dead in the road in Southeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Tommy McCrae, 66, was fatally struck by a vehicle near Gibson and Palomas SE. He said police responded around 6 p.m. to the...
Albuquerque man charged with arson after allegedly starting fire in alley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man they say intentionally started a fire in an Albuquerque alley. Officers spotted the fire near San Mateo and Lomas just before 10 a.m. Friday morning. Witnesses told police they saw a man, now identified as Cornell Battle, leaving the scene. When officers found him, they say he smelled […]
Fire crews respond to three fires around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to three residential fires Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. AFR says crews responded to a residential fire in northeast Albuquerque around 4 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 3000 block of Aliso Drive. Crews says heavy flames were coming from the house when crews arrived on scene. […]
Suspect accused of shooting man who confronted him over stolen truck
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Luis Ornelas-Robles, the man accused of shooting and killing another man in a gunfight, is now behind bars. Ornelas-Robles is accused in the July shooting of Guadalupe Sandoval at 7-11 on Coors and Gun Club. They say he was in Sandoval’s stolen truck when Sandoval […]
Rio Rancho man charged for allegedly swinging hacksaw at security while shoplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after getting violent while shoplifting from an Albuquerque Lowes. Police were called to the store near Alameda and Coors where they say 44-year-old Anthony Galassi was walking around putting items in a basket. They say when confronted by security, he pulled out a hacksaw and began swinging […]
rrobserver.com
County approves design and construction of Paseo del Volcan extension
Intersection of Unser Blvd. and Paseo del Volcan. (Michaela Helean/Observer) The Sandoval County Commission approved funds on Oct.26 for Huitt Zollars to start work on the design and construction phase of the Paseo del Volcan extension. “What great news this is to be able to start the next phase of...
Albuquerque Police Department: Suspected driver dies after fleeing crash
APD's Motor Unit was called to the scene Sunday night.
Valencia County Sheriff’s Office looking for info on dead woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman. Officials say on July 16, 2022 deputies responded to the 1700 block of Rio Communities Blvd where they found the woman dead. She is described as a white woman in her mid 30s or 40s, about […]
2 accused of possessing stolen vehicles in Bernalillo
A whole lot of stolen property has been recovered in Sandoval County.
APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
Comments / 0