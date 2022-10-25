Read full article on original website
Houston Press
What to Expect for Voters at Fort Bend County's Early Voting Polling Locations
Voters flocked to Fort Bend County polling locations between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday to cast their ballots in early voting. The county saw an average of 700 voters showing up per hour until 3 p.m., then had a sudden rush at 5 p.m. before closing.
Shenandoah looks to 2023 to begin long-awaited David Memorial Drive extension
Shenandoah City Council met Oct. 26 to discuss items, including a David Memorial Drive extension. (Screenshot via city of Shenandoah) Officials in the city of Shenandoah announced the expected successful funding of a long-planned project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 with cooperation from other governmental bodies in the area.
Click2Houston.com
Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race
HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Willis ISD Position 3
Three candidates are vying for Position 3 on the Willis ISD board of trustees. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three candidates are campaigning for Willis ISD board of trustees Position 3 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid...
Montgomery County terminates tax abatement with Old Dominion Freight Line
Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners approved a termination of a tax abatement for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Conroe Industrial Park North building at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court meeting. The company must pay a recapture amount of $106,512.35 by Oct. 31 to avoid further penalties, according to a document on the Oct. 25 meeting.
Harris County commissioner defends decision to block vote to bring in millions in tax revenue
A vote to bring $250 million to Harris County for flood mitigation projects and new cadet hires wasn't passed because two commissioners were absent in court for two weeks.
Montgomery City Council considering internal review of Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale
Montgomery City Council is considering an internal review of its city administrator. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council discussed the possibility of having Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale undergo an internal review by a third party at its meeting Oct. 25. Montgomery Mayor Byron Sanford read a prepared statement during...
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Texas Attorney General, Secretary of State send inspectors to Harris County polls
HOUSTON — With early voting underway, election inspectors with the Texas Secretary of State's Office are already on the ground in Harris County and more will be arriving for Election Day. In addition to the secretary of state inspectors, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced last week it will...
One-on-one with Alex Mealer as she wraps up campaign against Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON, Texas — Out-of-control crime has been the hallmark of Alex Mealer's campaign against incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. The Republican challenger contends that Hidalgo has clearly not done enough. "Lawlessness, public safety, that is the number one priority,” said Mealer. Mealer has played up out-of-control crime...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
Q&A with Harris County judge candidate Alexandra Mealer
Republican Harris County judge candidate Alexandra Mealer is an Army veteran, mother and political newcomer. She's challenging Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo to become the chief executive over county government and head of the Commissioners Court. According to a poll released this week by the University of Houston, the race is...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
Oak Ridge North approves underground power lines for Plaza District
All electrical utilities in the proposed Plaza District will be underground to improve walkability and accessibility. (Community Impact staff) Entergy will move forward with placing electrical services in the city of Oak Ridge North’s proposed Plaza District underground following City Council approval at the council’s Oct. 24 meeting.
Harris County voters wade through longest ballot in the state on first day of early voting
HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of Texas voters aren't waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sunday, Oct. 30 when they're open from noon to 7 p.m. Voters can go to any of the 99 polling locations in the county where they're registered.
Missouri City City Council approves new signage for Gammill, Quail Green West parks
New signage is coming to Gammill and Quail Green West parks. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) With a 7-0 unanimous vote, Missouri City City Council approved nearly $69,000 in signage for both Gammill and Quail Green West parks during its Oct. 17 meeting. City Council approved a contract with Rosenberg-based construction company...
Q&A: Get to know Texas House District 129 candidates
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two candidates are vying for the District 129 position of the Texas House of Representatives in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The candidates include Republican incumbent Dennis Paul and Democrat Kat Marvel. Candidates were asked...
Harris County fire marshal enacts burn ban due to drought conditions
An outdoor burn ban is in effect for 90 days in unincorporated areas of Harris County. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners voted 3-0 to approve a countywide burn ban in unincorporated areas of Harris County during their Oct. 25 meeting. The ban will remain in effect until the Texas...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
