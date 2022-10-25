ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race

HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County terminates tax abatement with Old Dominion Freight Line

Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners approved a termination of a tax abatement for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Conroe Industrial Park North building at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court meeting. The company must pay a recapture amount of $106,512.35 by Oct. 31 to avoid further penalties, according to a document on the Oct. 25 meeting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery City Council considering internal review of Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale

Montgomery City Council is considering an internal review of its city administrator. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council discussed the possibility of having Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale undergo an internal review by a third party at its meeting Oct. 25. Montgomery Mayor Byron Sanford read a prepared statement during...
MONTGOMERY, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Axios

Q&A with Harris County judge candidate Alexandra Mealer

Republican Harris County judge candidate Alexandra Mealer is an Army veteran, mother and political newcomer. She's challenging Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo to become the chief executive over county government and head of the Commissioners Court. According to a poll released this week by the University of Houston, the race is...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

