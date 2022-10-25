ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DC News Now

Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
PLANetizen

Lawsuit Challenges Maryland's Big Highway Widening Plans

"The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was 'deficient,'" reports Katherine Shaver for the Washington Post. If the...
MARYLAND STATE
Government Technology

New Market, Md., Speed Cameras Issue 1,005 Citations in 5 Days

(TNS) — Within the first five days of enforcement, speed cameras recorded more than 1,000 speeding violations on Main Street in New Market. Speed cameras were installed in New Market in August 2022 after the town council in March 2021 approved an ordinance to allow for the cameras, sparked by concerns of speeding raised by the council and mayor.
mocoshow.com

Walktober: Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance 53 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland

Grant Funding Supports Projects to Enhance Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Access and Connectivity Statewide. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. Supporting projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions, the Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP), plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Legalizing marijuana in Maryland could hurt smaller dispensaries

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Marylanders will soon be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If weed is legalized, it's going to have an economic impact that could be unpredictable. Medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland have made over $388 million so far this year....
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges

Directs Hospitals to Utilize Recent $25 Million in State Funding to Prioritize Pediatric ICU Staffing. Expands Critical Care Coordination Center to Include Pediatric Surge Operations. State Surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Administered. Launching New Statewide COVID/Flu PSA Campaign Next Week. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As hospitals in the region and across the country...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Progressive Rail Roading

Tradepoint Atlantic to build container terminal, rail facility in Maryland

Tradepoint Atlantic on Tuesday announced a joint investment partnership with Terminal Investment Ltd. (TIL) to build an on-site, 165-acre container terminal and on-dock rail facility at Coke Point in Sparrows Point, Maryland. The project will support long-term growth at the Port of Baltimore, state and local officials said in a...
SPARROWS POINT, MD
Washingtonian.com

Here Are DC’s Top Peeing-in-Public Spots

Here at Washingtonian, we are champions of public transparency. “Democracy dies in darkness,” as they say. To do our part, we used the Freedom of Information Act to learn where DC police have been issuing the most tickets for public urination. As a result, we can now reveal the District’s top three hotspots for plein air peeing over the last two years:
CBS Baltimore

New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species

BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Federal Hill apartment project put on hold ‘for the foreseeable future,’ due to ‘market conditions’

Developers have shelved plans to build a four-story addition to the Harbor Hill Apartments in Federal Hill, citing “market conditions” as the reason for not moving ahead. Owners of the apartment building at 301 Warren Ave. notified residents yesterday that they won’t be proceeding as previously scheduled with work on an expansion that would have been constructed on a parking lot they own at Riverside Avenue and Grindall Street.
BALTIMORE, MD

