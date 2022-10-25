Read full article on original website
Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
Baltimore Officials Begin To Tag Vacant 'Dangerous' Structures In New Safety Initiative
Baltimore City firefighters are beginning to tag unsafe vacant homes once a week in an effort to help first responders and citizens identify potentially dangerous structures, reports WBAL TV. Every Wednesday, firefighters will post red signs on the front and back of homes that may have hazards that can't be...
PLANetizen
Lawsuit Challenges Maryland's Big Highway Widening Plans
"The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was 'deficient,'" reports Katherine Shaver for the Washington Post. If the...
Wbaltv.com
TopGolf opens in Baltimore with intention of hiring nearly 500 people
The new TopGolf in south Baltimore is open and in full swing. TopGolf of the new "The Walk at Warner Street" entertainment district near the stadiums. TopGolf Baltimore has 90 hitting bays on three levels and is helping employee hundreds of people. Video below: TopGolf Baltimore is open and is...
Government Technology
New Market, Md., Speed Cameras Issue 1,005 Citations in 5 Days
(TNS) — Within the first five days of enforcement, speed cameras recorded more than 1,000 speeding violations on Main Street in New Market. Speed cameras were installed in New Market in August 2022 after the town council in March 2021 approved an ordinance to allow for the cameras, sparked by concerns of speeding raised by the council and mayor.
Operators of Maryland liquid removal company sentenced for falsified info on where they disposed waste
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operators of a Montgomery County-based liquid waste removal company were sentenced in a Prince George's County court Thursday for making false statements about the disposal of fats, oils and grease waste. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh, both of North Potomac, pleaded guilty...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
mocoshow.com
Walktober: Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance 53 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland
Grant Funding Supports Projects to Enhance Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Access and Connectivity Statewide. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. Supporting projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions, the Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP), plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
fox5dc.com
Legalizing marijuana in Maryland could hurt smaller dispensaries
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Marylanders will soon be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If weed is legalized, it's going to have an economic impact that could be unpredictable. Medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland have made over $388 million so far this year....
WTOP
Operators of Md. grease removal company sentenced for falsifying where they dumped waste
The operators of a Montgomery County, Maryland, company that handles liquid waste — such as fats, oils and grease and sewage — were sentenced in Prince George’s County Circuit Court for making false statements about where that waste ended up. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh,...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges
Directs Hospitals to Utilize Recent $25 Million in State Funding to Prioritize Pediatric ICU Staffing. Expands Critical Care Coordination Center to Include Pediatric Surge Operations. State Surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Administered. Launching New Statewide COVID/Flu PSA Campaign Next Week. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As hospitals in the region and across the country...
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
Progressive Rail Roading
Tradepoint Atlantic to build container terminal, rail facility in Maryland
Tradepoint Atlantic on Tuesday announced a joint investment partnership with Terminal Investment Ltd. (TIL) to build an on-site, 165-acre container terminal and on-dock rail facility at Coke Point in Sparrows Point, Maryland. The project will support long-term growth at the Port of Baltimore, state and local officials said in a...
Washingtonian.com
Here Are DC’s Top Peeing-in-Public Spots
Here at Washingtonian, we are champions of public transparency. “Democracy dies in darkness,” as they say. To do our part, we used the Freedom of Information Act to learn where DC police have been issuing the most tickets for public urination. As a result, we can now reveal the District’s top three hotspots for plein air peeing over the last two years:
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
Farm fire near I-83 causes smoke in northern Baltimore County
An overnight fire on a Hereford-area farm has led to an elementary school closing early, and first responders are warning that smoke will be visible throughout the day in north Baltimore County.
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
baltimorefishbowl.com
Federal Hill apartment project put on hold ‘for the foreseeable future,’ due to ‘market conditions’
Developers have shelved plans to build a four-story addition to the Harbor Hill Apartments in Federal Hill, citing “market conditions” as the reason for not moving ahead. Owners of the apartment building at 301 Warren Ave. notified residents yesterday that they won’t be proceeding as previously scheduled with work on an expansion that would have been constructed on a parking lot they own at Riverside Avenue and Grindall Street.
State audit reveals ineligible residents received millions in SNAP, TCA benefits
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly released report from the Office of Legislative Audits found several issues with how Maryland's Department of Human Services distributed benefits to residents. Auditors revealed the Family Investment Administration (FIA) inadvertently awarded SNAP benefits to ineligible applicants. An analysis of data from April 2021 showed...
