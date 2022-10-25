Read full article on original website
Latarsha Holman
7d ago
it doesn't matter if he was a teen the death penalty should have been made when he got older anytime you take the lives of any human being you should get the death penalty he better be glad I'm not a judge.
Reply
3
Kelly Hill
7d ago
How could he possibly have done this when his clothing, arms, and hands tested and showed absolutely no gun residue???
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
1 killed at Houston party attended by Migos, police say
HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black man in his late 20s. Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it...
Click2Houston.com
Rapper Takeoff dies in Houston: What we know about the shooting so far
HOUSTON – Here’s what we know at KPRC 2 so far about the shooting of rapper Takeoff in Houston. Houston Police Department is at the head of the investigation in Houston after rapper Takeoff -- whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball -- was fatally shot. From a...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area
HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
METRO police identify suspect wanted in connection with deadly stabbing of passenger
HOUSTON — METRO police are searching for a man wanted in the weekend stabbing death of a female passenger. They said Christopher Washington and the victim were on the METRO Purple Rail Line when she was stabbed around 6 p.m. on Saturday. The unidentified woman later died from her...
Click2Houston.com
Search for daughter of man charged with murdering her mother leads to Alvin-area landfill
The search for a missing child last seen in Pasadena two weeks ago has expanded to Alvin. Texas Equusearch crews resumed their search for Nadia Lee, 2, on Monday. Eighteen volunteers used two backhoes and a bulldozer to search a football field size area at the Coastal Plains landfill off Highway 6.
'He decided to go ballistic on me' | Houston man says driver ripped apart, rammed his car after crash
HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston driver says he was involved in a road rage attack after his car was destroyed by another driver. It happened near the intersection of Richmond and Westheimer in west Houston. Emmanuel Escot says he was minding his own business, heading east on Westheimer when...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death outside SE Houston convenience store early Halloween morning, police say
HOUSTON – Search underway for a gunman who shot and killed another man outside a convenience store early Monday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. at the store, located in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street. Police said...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28 after shooting in Houston
Migos rapper Takeoff has died at 28 after he was shot during an early morning Tuesday incident outside a bowling alley near Houston, Texas. A representative for Migos confirmed the news. Takeoff was one of three members of the hip-hop group, along with Quavo and Offset. When contacted by The Hill, the Houston Police Department […]
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
2 people found dead in submerged car that went unnoticed for hours in southwest Houston bayou
Someone heard the sound but didn't discover the car in the bayou or call for help until almost half a day later, according to investigators.
Man dies after being shot in the face in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the face, according to Houston police. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Hollock Street, which is near the Gulf Freeway and Clearwood Drive. Police said...
mocomotive.com
ONE IN SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY-
A manhunt is going on in the Magnolia area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to Hall Drive. Dogs and a helicopter are now searching. the area between Hall Drive, Magnolia Hills Drive, and High Meadow Estates. No descriptio…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-in-suspect-in-custody-in-montgomery/
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old Katy woman who illegally smuggled spider monkey into US pleads guilty, US Attorney says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A 20-year-old Katy resident has pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States and fleeing from officers, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Savannah Nicole Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the United States without first declaring and invoicing it and...
fox26houston.com
2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area tax preparer sentenced to 3 years in prison for filing more than 40 fake tax returns, US attorney says
HOUSTON – A former Houston area tax preparer has been sentenced to federal prison following his conviction of fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2017, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. David Wright pleaded guilty on June 3. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David Hittner sentenced Wright to...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
Click2Houston.com
AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted by man Rosenberg, police say
ROSENBERG, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted from Rosenburg on Tuesday, according to officials. Leylani Ordonez was reportedly last seen around 6:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Brooks Avenue wearing a red Whataburger onesie. She is described as a Hispanic girl with brown eyes and black hair.
Click2Houston.com
New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston
The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
Comments / 4