Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: New players look into forge new identityThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus roads, police say
Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus roads, police say. Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus …. Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus roads, police say. Excessive force allegations. Teacher placed on administrative leave. Teacher placed on administrative leave. Better Call 4:...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect charged in north Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a north Columbus stabbing that left a man in critical condition is in custody. Columbus police said Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself into Clinton Township police Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing that took...
New $1M grant will help clear Columbus police evidence backlog
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is trying to get through its backlog of cases more efficiently, with city leaders saying it isn’t just important for public safety, but also to bring closure to victims and their families. The division of police is getting a $1 million federal grant to help get […]
NBC4 Columbus
Two stabbed at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) - Suspect who is accused of attacking a married couple was arrested by police. POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) - Suspect who is accused of attacking a married couple was arrested by police. NBC4 Today weather 102722. NBC Today eastside crash. NBC4 Today OSU Greek sanctions. NBC 4 at...
North Columbus stabbing suspect surrenders to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in a stabbing Monday afternoon on Columbus’ north side has surrendered to police. According to Columbus police, Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself in to a Clinton Township police officer Wednesday afternoon. He was then taken to Columbus police headquarters for processing. He was being held in Franklin County […]
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
myfox28columbus.com
2 people injured in crash on I-270 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on I-270. Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-270 between East Livingston Avenue and East Main Street. One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East in...
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
Columbus schools to add metal detectors following shooting threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple incidents of students bringing loaded guns to Columbus City Schools have prompted the district to buy metal detectors. After a 17-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to South High School Monday, district officials told NBC4 that at least 60 metal detectors will be installed in high schools throughout the city […]
Canal Winchester woman, 82, injured in Ross County crash
RICHMOND DALE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old Canal Winchester woman is hospitalized after she was a passenger in a vehicle that police said was pushed off the road by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on US Route 35 in Ross County. A […]
Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted in connection with fatally shooting a man outside a bar Saturday is in custody. According to online records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is currently in Franklin County Jail facing a murder charge. Williams is accused of shooting Jeffery Chandler, 40, outside […]
Child with life-threatening injuries after East Side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child suffered life-threatening injuries early Thursday in a two-car crash on the East Side. A child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition after a two-car crash near the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue about 6 a.m. The status of the drivers […]
5 shootings near 5 Columbus bars in past 2 months
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our CrimeTracker 10 team is tracking five shootings near five different bars in Columbus in just over the past two months. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot Saturday night just before midnight. According to reports, many of these shootings are spilling out into parking lots late at night.
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect sought in Bexley bank robbery
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Bexley police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they said robbed a bank earlier this week. In a post made to the department’s Facebook page, police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank at approximately 3:25 p.m. Monday and then proceeded to demand the teller give him all the $100 bills in her drawer. The man did not display or imply he had a weapon.
Columbus schools eyeing software to address bus route issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation issues continue to impact several students 10 weeks into the school year. The principal at Summit Academy Middle School, which serves students with disabilities, said she is facing two busing issues. The school’s transportation is provided by Columbus City Schools and right now it is dealing with a major bus […]
Woman found dead in East Side homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
