BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Bexley police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they said robbed a bank earlier this week. In a post made to the department’s Facebook page, police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank at approximately 3:25 p.m. Monday and then proceeded to demand the teller give him all the $100 bills in her drawer. The man did not display or imply he had a weapon.

BEXLEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO