Netflix Cancels Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus Series ‘Bad Crimes’ Mid-Production
The Netflix animated comedy Bad Crimes, which was to be voiced by Nicole Byer (Cursed Friends) and Lauren Lapkus (Crashing), has been canceled in the middle of production. As reported by Variety, the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. Created by Nicole Silverberg (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), the series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders
There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
And Just Like That… Casts Tony Danza as Che Diaz's 'Father' in Season 2
Che Diaz will be yukking it up with a sitcom icon next season on And Just Like That…. Tony Danza has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series for the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The Who’s the Boss? star will recur as himself, who’s been cast to play Che’s father in the sitcom pilot they moved to L.A. to shoot at the end of Season 1. (Viewers may even remember that Che mentioned this as a possibility: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish,...
House of the Dragon Season 1 finale draws in 9.3 million viewers - the largest HBO finale viewership since Game of Thrones in 2019
The first season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon came to an end on Sunday, breaking a new viewership record. The Season 1 finale - dubbed The Black Queen - was watched by 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all platforms, according to an HBO press release.
Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role
Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
'Call Me Kat' Paused Indefinitely in Wake of Leslie Jordan's Death
The death of beloved actor Leslie Jordan has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Now, it's been reported that his current series, Call Me Kat, is pausing production indefinitely. TV Line reports that it has learned the show's producers plan to halt any more work on the show for an undetermined amount of time. Notably, the sitcom is in its third season at FOX. Jordan portrayed the lovable head baker Phil from Season 1 until his untimely death.
Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel
Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode
The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
SNL alum Chris Redd attacked outside NYC comedy show
Chris Redd was punched in the face prior to a Wednesday night (26 October) performance at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan.Redd, 37, was arriving by car to the venue at 9:40pm when a man, allegedly dressed as security personnel, charged and attacked him.The suspect fled the scene, and the Saturday Night Live alum was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, according to initial police reports to TMZ.The incident, which took place in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighbourhood, occurred amidst growing concerns about the physical safety of comedians – a conversation that intensified in March 2022 when Will Smith slapped Chris...
Ratings: Fox and NBC Tie for First in Key Demo on Monday
Fox and NBC went head-to-head in Monday night ratings this week, as the networks’ top-rated shows “9-1-1” and “The Voice” battled each other for the coveted 18-49 demographic. While both led the night with a 0.51 ratings score, CBS won in total average viewership, as it has done for the past four consecutive Mondays.
New CBS Hit East New York Facing Behind-The-Scenes Shakeup With Two EPs Terminated
CBS' East New York is experiencing a major behind-the-scenes change, as two of its producers are no longer with the show.
How Angela Lansbury was once the richest woman in television history
The legendary Angela Lansbury was once the wealthiest person in television history due to her role in "Murder, She Wrote." The actress died at 96 on Tuesday.
Ben Feigin death: Emmy-winning producer and ‘architect’ of Schitt’s Creek dies aged 47
Producer Ben Feigin, the “architect” behind hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, has died aged 47. The executive producer’s former employer United Talent Agency confirmed his death to Variety, adding that he had died on Monday (24 October) of pancreatic cancer. Feigin was described as a driving force...
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
‘Girls5eva’ Saved by Netflix for Season 3 After Peacock Cancellation
“Girls5eva” has found a new home in Netflix, which saved the musical comedy series for Season 3 following Peacock’s cancellation. The streamer has also acquired co-exclusive global streaming rights to the first two seasons. From Emmy-winning creator-showrunner Meredith Scardino and executive producers Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Jeff...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
A Spike in Demand After Amazon’s ‘The Rings of Power’ Finale Bodes Well for Season 2 | Chart
Meanwhile, demand for HBO's "House of the Dragon" continued to climb towards its season finale
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Trailer Shows Jeff Wilbusch as Spiritual NYPD Cop
A new kind of detective is coming to streaming. Peacock’s upcoming David. E. Kelley drama The Calling (formerly called The Missing) has shared its first trailer showing off its star-studded cast. Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox) stars as NYPD Detective Avraham “Avi” Avraham, Peacocks (Scrubs) plays veteran cop Earl Malzone. But that’s just the main cast.
‘School for Good and Evil’ Debuts at No. 1 on Netflix Top 10 as Ryan Murphy Reigns Supreme in TV (Again)
Murphy's "The Watcher" topped the English TV list for the second week in a row with 148.24 million hours viewed
