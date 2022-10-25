Community Arts & Culture and Ameyal Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Doral Yard This Sunday

Illuminating America in Red to Support Drug-Free Prevention. Why do some individuals become addicted to drug misuse while others don’t? According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH), research on family studies that include identical twins, fraternal twins, adoptees, and siblings suggest that as much as half of a person’s risk of becoming addicted to nicotine, alcohol, or other drugs depends on his or her genetic makeup and the other half on external factors. When twins are born with a genetic predisposition to substance abuse, and one is placed in a family that uses drugs and the other is placed in an environment that doesn’t use drugs. It is significantly more likely that the twin exposed to the first environment will seek the use of drugs. What does this mean. Environment trumps hereditary. Our surroundings can greatly affect an individual’s likelihood of drug use and addiction. Fascinating, isn’t it? By sending healthy messages to the community, you are making a difference in their health and future. Research has shown that school health programs can reduce the prevalence of health risk behaviors among adolescents and youth and have a positive effect on academic performance.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO