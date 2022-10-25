ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Community Arts & Culture and Ameyal Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Doral Yard This Sunday

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

First Fellow to visit, Marisol Sánchez-Best, connects with Miami’s diverse cultural leaders

Continuing its efforts toward greater diversity and equity in performing arts careers, the Arsht Center (@arshtcenter) is participating in a newly launched BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program as part of Live Arts Center of North America (LACNA). This first-of-its-kind program helps to recognize and support the myriad qualified BIPOC arts professionals who are viable candidates for senior positions and strengthen their capacities to lead large cultural organizations into the future.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Etra Fine Art’s Miami Art Week Exhibition – Opens Sun 11/27

As a continuation of last year’s exhibition “Water-Ether”, Etra Fine Art (located in Miami’s Little River Art District) will present, “Biosphere-Noosphere” during Miami Art Week that coincides with the return of Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. Guests can deepen their understanding of Vladimir Vernadsky’s revolutionary theory through paintings, sculptures, poems, writings, music, and mixed media. The Opening Reception will take place on Sunday, November 27th from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Etra Fine Art, 6942 NE 4th. Ave. Miami, Fl 33138.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Doral Non-profit Donates $35,000 to FIU’s First-Generation Scholarship Program

With the support of Doral Mayor and Council, the Parks & Police 4 Kids (PP4k) Foundation has donated $35,000 to Florida International University (FIU) for their First-Generation Scholarship Program. City leadership, board members and FIU President, Dr. Ken A. Jessell united for a special presentation to commemorate the partnership in the Doral Council Chambers on October 26th.
DORAL, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Feliu gears up campaign for South Miami Mayor

Former South Miami Mayor Horace Feliuis ready to lead The City of Pleasant Living once. again. His mayoral campaign is in full swing, and “the people’s mayor” has announced his ambitious plans for a fourth term. South Miami’s mayoral election will take place for the first time on Tuesday November 8, 2022, along with the general election. Vot- ers will be going to their precincts instead of City Hall.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Light Up America Red

Illuminating America in Red to Support Drug-Free Prevention. Why do some individuals become addicted to drug misuse while others don’t? According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH), research on family studies that include identical twins, fraternal twins, adoptees, and siblings suggest that as much as half of a person’s risk of becoming addicted to nicotine, alcohol, or other drugs depends on his or her genetic makeup and the other half on external factors. When twins are born with a genetic predisposition to substance abuse, and one is placed in a family that uses drugs and the other is placed in an environment that doesn’t use drugs. It is significantly more likely that the twin exposed to the first environment will seek the use of drugs. What does this mean. Environment trumps hereditary. Our surroundings can greatly affect an individual’s likelihood of drug use and addiction. Fascinating, isn’t it? By sending healthy messages to the community, you are making a difference in their health and future. Research has shown that school health programs can reduce the prevalence of health risk behaviors among adolescents and youth and have a positive effect on academic performance.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Coral Gables Top Cop Is a Cane for Life

Actor Dwayne Johnson chats with Ed Hudak at the Orange Bowl in 2007. While most fans know Johnson’s story, they may not be familiar with Hudak. Although there is a 12 year age difference, Johnson and Hudak have much in common. Both were high school football stars in Bethlehem, PA who accepted football scholarships to attend the University of Miami. Long before be became a pro wrestler and box office movie star known as “The Rock, Johnson played defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 to 1994. While Johnson often portrays a crime fighting superhero in the movies, Hudak is the real deal as the current Chief of Police for the City of Coral Gables. Photo by JC Ridley.
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Springs Legend Freddie Miles Turns 60

Happy 60th birthday to Freddie Miles. Miles (#13) is pictured with Miami Springs High School teammate Carl Sheffield in 1979. Since its beginning, the Orange Bowl has showcased many great local high school players and teams. Perhaps no player during the 1970s was more dazzling than Miami Springs running back Freddie Miles. A tuba player in the marching band, Miles burst onto the local scene his junior year. From the very beginning, he became an instant local legend. Miles led Dade County with 1,420 yards rushing his junior year and 1,326 yards as a senior, earning Parade All American honors.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FIU Law trial team achieves national ranking

For the first time, the FIU Law Trial Team is nationally ranked. On the strength of its state and national regional championships last spring, FIU Law is now ranked among the nation’s Top 20 law school trial teams, tied for 19th. Students on the trail team learn how to...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

VOTE YES #210 FOR TEACHERS & SCHOOL SAFETY

Four years ago we urged voters to vote in favor of a referendum to increase teacher pay and pay for placing a police officer at every school in Miami-Dade. That funding expires every four years and now we must vote YES ON #210 to renew this commitment to education. Florida...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Comcast Boosting Speeds for Miami Xfinity Internet Customers

Xfinity customers in Miami will be enjoying faster Internet, thanks to a speed bump from Comcast. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing South Florida customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy