Ohio State

Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WKYT 27

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Wedding Expo in Northern Kentucky this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. — Ladies, having trouble planning your "Big Day?" The Bridal & Wedding Expo is here to assist you with all your needs!. The Greater Cincinnati Bridal & Wedding Expo will hold its annual Bridal & Wedding Expo event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Northern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
kentuckytoday.com

UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
BEREA, KY
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WLWT 5

Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage launches in Ohio

CINCINNATI — An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is now being sold across Ohio, including in Cincinnati. The alcoholic beverage is the latest to hit the stores as seltzer and vodka-soda beverages increase in popularity. The alcoholic drink, called Hard MTN Dew, is now being sold in select Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
LOUISVILLE, KY

