Read full article on original website
Related
Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022
FOX 8 has gathered a list of local communities hosting Trick-or-Treating so you and your family can make the most of the Halloween season.
Fox 19
‘Serious problem’: Ohio probes failed price inspections at 20 Dollar General stores in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Are Dollar General stores in at least one Ohio county committing consumer fraud by charging customers higher costs at the cash register over lower prices advertised on shelves?. All 20 of the Dollar General stores in Butler County failed pricing inspections this month that was conducted...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Shorland Drive in Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Shorland Drive in Kentucky. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
WLWT 5
Wedding Expo in Northern Kentucky this weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. — Ladies, having trouble planning your "Big Day?" The Bridal & Wedding Expo is here to assist you with all your needs!. The Greater Cincinnati Bridal & Wedding Expo will hold its annual Bridal & Wedding Expo event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Northern Kentucky.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
Sweet News: One Kentucky Farm Hosting Trick-or-Treating Through a 5-Acre Corn Maze
Are you looking for a safe and unique place for the kids to go trick-or-treating this year? One Kentucky farm is hosting a trick-or-treat corn maze full of candy and lots of fun. TRICK OR TREAT THROUGH THE CORN MAZE AT THE COTTAGE. The Cottage Farm Stand always plans the...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
kentuckytoday.com
UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
WLWT 5
Despite being required in Kentucky, why doesn't Bellevue Independent Schools have school resource officers?
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Months after a Kentucky state mandate went into effect requiring a student resource officer in every public school building, local school districts are still struggling to fill positions. A recent report revealed more than half of Kentucky public schools do not have a student resource officer...
fox56news.com
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
WLWT 5
Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage launches in Ohio
CINCINNATI — An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is now being sold across Ohio, including in Cincinnati. The alcoholic beverage is the latest to hit the stores as seltzer and vodka-soda beverages increase in popularity. The alcoholic drink, called Hard MTN Dew, is now being sold in select Cincinnati...
spectrumnews1.com
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
Comments / 1