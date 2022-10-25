Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State College Democrats 'condemn' Uncensored America speakers, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes
The Penn State College Democrats released a statement on Tuesday condemning the speakers chosen by Uncensored America for an upcoming event, as well as asking Penn State officials to cancel the event altogether. On Monday, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein are scheduled to speak at an...
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
A Group of Former Trump Aides Is Behind Racist and False Anti-Immigrant Ads
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Baseball fans in California and Pennsylvania watching the playoffs last Saturday had to sit through commercial breaks that included racist, xenophobic ads filled with misleading and false claims. “You worked hard for what you have,” one of the ads says. “Followed the rules, paid your taxes, saved and sacrificed for your piece of the American Dream, and now it is being stolen for you, stolen from your family, stolen from your children. Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have erased our southern border, and they have released a record number of illegal immigrants into the United States, all at your expense. This giant flood of illegal immigration is draining your paychecks, wrecking your schools, ruining your hospitals, and threatening your family.”
White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway
Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
Rubio Canvasser Who Was Beaten Reportedly Linked to White Supremacists
Police have arrested a man in the attack on Christopher Monzon, a Rubio supporter who has reportedly engaged in street brawls.
AOL Corp
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville won’t back down from comments that reparations for slavery reward criminals
Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama has refused to apologize for saying that Democrats want reparations for slavery because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”. The right-wing GOP lawmaker has not responded to howls of outrage over the racist remark falsely equating Black...
Bizarre Republican Ad Blames Biden for Anti-Asian Violence Incited by Trump
Citizens for Sanity, a shadowy nonprofit run by three former Trump administration officials, has purchased $33 million worth of air time this month to flood airwaves with violent, misleading ads that claim that Democrats are exclusively to blame for a series of lurid crimes caught on surveillance cameras in recent years.
KEDM
Trans inmates need access to gender-affirming care. Often they have to sue to get it
This story is part of a series looking at transgender inmates in the U.S. and the challenges they face in confinement and upon release. The series focuses on topics such as being incarcerated in prisons that do not reflect the inmate's gender identity, the medical hurdles faced behind bars, and rehousing after being released. The series includes dozens of interviews with inmates, experts and public officials.
Doug Emhoff, Jewish spouse of VP Harris, talks rise in antisemitism during GOTV visit to Twin Cities
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- The growing, if not delayed, outrage against Kanye West's antisemitism is provoking larger conversations about hatred against Jews in America, and the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. vice president has recognized this critical moment. "Of course I'm going to speak up and speak out about antisemitism, and we're experiencing a lot of it very publicly right now," Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff said Tuesday at a DFL Get Out The Vote Rally at the Minneapolis Jewish Community Center. "We know what can happen. We know what has happened. It's imperative right now, not only as Jews...
MSNBC
Christian nationalism is a racist, ahistorical ideology of violence
One of the longest-standing principles of American democracy — the separation of church and state— is under attack by people embracing Christian nationalism. That ideology says that the U.S. is and should remain a Christian nation and that Christianity should be prioritized by the state. Even when it is not stated, Christian nationalism implicitly calls for the U.S. to be a white Christian nation.
'Stronger than hate': Nation remembers Tree of Life victims on 4th anniversary
Amid the ongoing fallout over antisemitic comments by Kanye West, people around the country paused Thursday to remember the victims of the Tree of Life massacre on the fourth anniversary of a mass shooting that left 11 people dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue in what remains the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the United States.
Tree of Life survivors working to root out antisemitism 4 years after deadliest assault on Jewish people in the US
Four years after a synagogue attack that forever changed her life, Andrea Wedner hopes to inspire the next generation to root out antisemitism amid continued reports of anti-Jewish bigotry.
