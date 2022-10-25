ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse football box score vs. Notre Dame

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 16 Syracuse’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Notre...
Goodyear Blimp spotted in Syracuse ahead of SU-Notre Dame football game at JMA Dome

Look, up in the sky! It’s not a bird, a plane or Superman — but it is a super indication of how big tomorrow’s Syracuse football game is. The Goodyear Blimp was spotted flying over downtown Syracuse Friday morning, a day ahead of a scheduled appearance for Saturday’s sold-out college football game between Syracuse University and Notre Dame at the JMA Wireless Dome. According to the blimp’s official schedule, the Wingfoot Two aircraft (N2A) will be flying around the Dome during the nationally televised game at noon.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse spread, pick, and injury report for CFB Week 9

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football lost for the first time this year last weekend at Clemson, but it has a chance to avenge that defeat this Saturday against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish came into the season as the #5-ranked team in the AP Poll, but new head coach Marcus Freeman and his squad have not been able to live up to preseason expectations.
Cleveland Monsters down Syracuse Crunch, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were topped by the Cleveland Monsters, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 1-3-1-2 on the season and 0-1-0-2 in the four-game season series against the Monsters.
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR: $1,250 for football all weekend

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. All new customers can get a free bet worth up to $1,250 by betting on the NFL and CFB this weekend with Caesars Sportsbook. By using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR, you can unlock your new customer offer by simply registering for an account.
West Genesee wins ScareFest cheerleading competition (172 photos)

The West Genesee girls cheerleading team took home the top prize at the ScareFest competition held at North Syracuse Junior High School on Saturday. “The girls worked really hard all week and despite a couple of missing players during practices, were able to pull it together,” West Genesee coach Tiffany Rutledge said. “They worked as a team really hard to pull off the win today.”
