Notre Dame flexes on Syracuse defense; QB change sparks offense (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A blocked punt in the fourth quarter leading to an easy touchdown was the knockout blow delivered by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a game it physically dominated Syracuse on Saturday afternoon in a sold-out JMA Wireless Dome. Let’s take a look at the best...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the No. 16 Syracuse football team for its 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Syracuse football box score vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 16 Syracuse’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Notre...
Limited depth, an interception and a blocked punt doomed Syracuse as it gave up 41 points to Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — There was never a doubt that Notre Dame was going to attempt to run Syracuse football into the ground. With three talented running backs in Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree, the Irish would have fresh legs on nearly every rushing attempt.
Experts are predicting an upset for Syracuse-Notre Dame (8 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers has said several times this season he doesn’t mind being an underdog. Despite being the betting favorite for Saturday’s noon game, several experts are predicting No. 16 Syracuse football will be upset by Notre Dame on its home turf at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Garrett Williams leaves SU-Notre Dame game on crutches; Garrett Shrader’s status unknown
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football could be without two of its biggest stars as it attempts to mount a comeback against Notre Dame. Garrett Williams will not return for SU after heading to the locker room on crutches. Williams was injured on Ja’Had Carter’s interception return in the second...
Why did the Syracuse-Notre Dame sellout have a higher attendance than N.C. State win?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though a significant chunk of Syracuse football fans had left long before the clock expired, the Orange’s first home game against Notre Dame since 2003 was its most attended thus far of the 2022 season. There were 49,861 fans in the JMA Wireless Dome at...
Dino Babers gives update on Garrett Shrader, grades his backup: ‘There is no quarterback controversy’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader was out of sorts Saturday. The Syracuse football starting quarterback was intercepted on the game’s opening play, his second-straight in-game pass attempt to be picked off after turning the ball over on his final snap in the Clemson loss.
What the experts are saying about Syracuse-Notre Dame: ‘This game feels like a toss-up
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse can’t lose ground in the conference standings this week, but it can add another feather to its cap in what has been a historic start to the 2022 football season. The Orange is trying to complete a 4-0 non-conference schedule for the first time...
Syracuse falls apart late with costly turnover, blocked punt, losing 41-24 to Notre Dame (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The No. 16 Syracuse football team takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 12 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ABC. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Notre Dame to...
Goodyear Blimp spotted in Syracuse ahead of SU-Notre Dame football game at JMA Dome
Look, up in the sky! It’s not a bird, a plane or Superman — but it is a super indication of how big tomorrow’s Syracuse football game is. The Goodyear Blimp was spotted flying over downtown Syracuse Friday morning, a day ahead of a scheduled appearance for Saturday’s sold-out college football game between Syracuse University and Notre Dame at the JMA Wireless Dome. According to the blimp’s official schedule, the Wingfoot Two aircraft (N2A) will be flying around the Dome during the nationally televised game at noon.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse spread, pick, and injury report for CFB Week 9
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football lost for the first time this year last weekend at Clemson, but it has a chance to avenge that defeat this Saturday against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish came into the season as the #5-ranked team in the AP Poll, but new head coach Marcus Freeman and his squad have not been able to live up to preseason expectations.
Cleveland Monsters down Syracuse Crunch, 4-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were topped by the Cleveland Monsters, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 1-3-1-2 on the season and 0-1-0-2 in the four-game season series against the Monsters.
HS football playoffs: Utica Proctor holds on in OT to beat Liverpool in Class AA thriller
Junior running back Jerquell Henderson caught a seven-yard pass from senior quarterback Todd Abraham on Saturday in overtime to give fourth-seeded Utica Proctor a quarterfinal victory over fifth-seeded Liverpool. After the score, the Raiders defense held the Warriors on fourth down to secure the 20-14 victory and a spot in...
Section III football playoff preview: Favorites, dark horses, predictions for 8-man
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football playoffs kick off this weekend. The 8-man football playoffs will begin with quarterfinal games this Saturday and conclude with the championship game at noon on Nov. 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Class C football playoff roundup: Holland Patent edges Bishop Ludden, 18-14
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan Koenig sparked Holland Patent on a rally from a halftime deficit to claim an 18-14 win over host Bishop-Ludden in a Section III Class C quarterfinal game on Friday. No. 5 Holland Patent (7-2) advances to meet top-seeded Adirondack in a semifinal contest Saturday at Cicero-North...
Class AA football playoff roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville advance
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Brandon Levin led a bruising Baldwinsville ground game with 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Bees pushed past Rome Free Academy 58-20 in a Section III Class AA quarterfinal game on Friday. Kaleb Young chipped in with 127 yards on the ground and two scores for...
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Live playoff scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (quarterfinals)
The quarterfinal round of the Section III football playoffs come s to a close Saturday with a slate of six games, including a Class AA matchup between Liverpool and Utica Proctor. >> Meet the Section III football regular-season scoring champions.
West Genesee wins ScareFest cheerleading competition (172 photos)
The West Genesee girls cheerleading team took home the top prize at the ScareFest competition held at North Syracuse Junior High School on Saturday. “The girls worked really hard all week and despite a couple of missing players during practices, were able to pull it together,” West Genesee coach Tiffany Rutledge said. “They worked as a team really hard to pull off the win today.”
