communitynewspapers.com
Miami Springs Legend Freddie Miles Turns 60
Happy 60th birthday to Freddie Miles. Miles (#13) is pictured with Miami Springs High School teammate Carl Sheffield in 1979. Since its beginning, the Orange Bowl has showcased many great local high school players and teams. Perhaps no player during the 1970s was more dazzling than Miami Springs running back Freddie Miles. A tuba player in the marching band, Miles burst onto the local scene his junior year. From the very beginning, he became an instant local legend. Miles led Dade County with 1,420 yards rushing his junior year and 1,326 yards as a senior, earning Parade All American honors.
Prospect Profile: Dimitry Nicolas, Monsignor Pace
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Dimitry Nicolas is big on talent and stature. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, from the Class of 2024, plays for Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens. Nicolas can play both defensive end or defensive tackle. His developed quickness and natural size makes ...
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: Chaminade-Madonna, Miami Central remain 1-2 in the rankings
We’ve got our latest SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 rankings and the Chaminade-Madonna continues to remain the state’s top team and Miami Central at No. 2, with some movement going on throughout the state entering the Week 10 slate. Let’s take a look at this week’s the newest Power 25 rankings. ...
Fort Lauderdale, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Lauderdale. The Dillard High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on October 26, 2022, 15:30:00. The Western High School football team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
10NEWS
Where is the luckiest place to buy a Powerball ticket?
Four Powerball winners have been from Florida since 2013. And, one Publix in Miami has had nine Powerball winners.
communitynewspapers.com
Chef Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab slated to open MaryGold’s at Arlo Wynwood
MaryGold’s, the highly anticipated new restaurant collaboration by Chef Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab, is slated to open its doors to the public this fall at the soon-to-open Arlo Wynwood hotel in Miami’s preeminent creative and cultural district. The Florida-inspired brasserie will showcase refined fare along with a...
NFL player arrested after being accused of following woman into bathroom
An NFL player was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly followed a woman into a South Florida nightclub's bathroom.
miamicurated.com
Private Rooms at Restaurants in Miami – Part 1
Over the past year readers have asked me to recommend top private rooms at restaurants in Miami. I have taken your requests to heart and put together a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options, just in time for holiday parties and family reunions. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant, all at different price points. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. Where I’ve written up a restaurant there’s a link except in the case of steakhouses which you can find in my recent blogposts with clicks at the end. Here is Part 1 in a two part series. Happy celebrating!
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
marketplace.org
How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
communitynewspapers.com
New JNFuture executive already making an impact in South Florida
Jewish National Fund-USA welcomes Nehama Schwartz as the new South Florida Campaign Executive for JNFuture, its philanthropic division for ages 22-40. A passionate supporter of Israel with a proven track record of achieving results, Nehama is a welcome addition to the Jewish National Fund-USA family. Originally from New York, Schwartz...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Squash Dispel Rumors That He Was Shot in Florida
Following conversations on social media about a recent shooting in Lauderhill, Florida where Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash was allegedly shot and injured he took to social media to dispel the rumors. On Sunday, the deejay took to Instagram to address the rumors that he was shot. “Unu know ‘6iix Boss’...
communitynewspapers.com
The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami Launch the “Power of Water” Educational Initiative to Reach Schools and Families in Liberty City
More than 80 kids participated in the launch of an educational initiative to teach kids and their families in Liberty City about the power of water as a natural resource. The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami hosted the launch of the “Power of Water” educational initiative on October 19 at the Samuel K. Johnson Youth Center at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City. The outreach program aims to educate future generations about the value of water from the Everglades for our health, our environment, and our communities.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Florida
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic Neighborhood
Daniel Di Palma, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known iconic landmarks in Florida, like the Key West Lighthouse, the Tarpon Spring sponge docks, and Castillo de San Marcos, to name just a few.
miamihighnews.com
Upcoming Million Dollar Band Performances
Band director Mr. Hernandez reports that the Million Dollar Band will be having a few performances near the end of October, starting with a performance at Milander Park on October 29th at 7:15 PM. Tickets to attend the competition will be sold at the gate. Miami High students are welcome to come and support our school’s marching band!
South Florida Times
Carey-Shuler honored with roadway in Miami-Dade
Miami, Fla. – Former longtime Miami-Dade County Commissioner and the ﬁrst Black woman to serve on the board, Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler will have a roadway named in her honor, paving the way for the younger generation to serve in government and making an impact on people’s lives in the Black community.
communitynewspapers.com
FIU Chemistry star named Rhodes scholar finalist
Senior Joni Spencer is a force to reckon with. The native of Antigua and Barbuda came to FIU in 2019 and built a top-notch academic career for herself. A chemistry and math major who currently boasts a 4.0 GPA, Spencer was part of a group of Panthers who participated in a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) research program this past summer. During the program, she analyzed ways to optimize a material for use in batteries for electrical cars — and how to make these cars a more efficient, sustainable alternative to combustion engine cars.
communitynewspapers.com
The Wolfsonian–Florida International University Spins to the Rhythms of Turn the Beat Around
Drawing largely from a recent gift of rare album covers, vintage photographs, and other items documenting Cuba’s rich music and cultural traditions, The Wolfsonian–FIU presents Turn the Beat Around, on view October 28, 2022 through April 30, 2023. Never timelier, Turn the Beat Around focuses on the exciting musical fusions that resulted during an earlier era of close diplomatic ties, easy travel, and cultural exchange.
