Pennsylvania State

MSNBC

We are making progress on the economy, but there's more work to do: WH

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain joins Morning Joe to discuss GDP growth in the third quarter of 2022, why he says the White House is making progress on the economy but there's more work to be done and why he says Republicans, if they take control of Congress, won't improve the economy.Oct. 27, 2022.
MSNBC

Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud

Democratic Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman, fresh from debating his opponent Mehmet Oz, joins The ReidOut in this exclusive, first interview after that clash. Medical professionals commended his performance just months after suffering a stroke that left lingering effects including difficulties with auditory processing. Fetterman and Joy Reid discuss how this is something Fetterman acknowledged would give him a disadvantage at Tuesday’s debate, and how he powered through, receiving praise from sitting U.S. senators who have also had strokes.Oct. 28, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

By Trump standards, Biden scored a ‘shocking’ economic victory

Americans received some encouraging economic news yesterday, with new data showing economic growth bouncing back over the summer. After disappointing data from the first part of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the GDP grew at a 2.6% annualized rate, exceeding expectations. Several Republican leaders responded to...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

'My prediction is Trump will call for Biden's impeachment': Barton Gellman

MSNBC

How a Trump-supporting election-denier has gained footing in this solidly blue state

The moment you cross the New York City boundary into Long Island, you’re greeted with SUVs bearing “Thin Blue Line” bumper stickers. This is Lee Zeldin country — and to an extent, Trump country — and the lawn signs dotting every intersection make that clear. Drive a little farther out east to the heart of Zeldin’s stronghold and a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt won’t raise an eyebrow.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

Why weird conspiracy theories from the GOP’s Tudor Dixon matter

In Michigan’s gubernatorial race, Tudor Dixon has embraced some odd but important conspiracy theories. The Republican media personality, for example, has already said she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the presidential election in Michigan two years ago, despite the actual results. The GOP candidate, making her...
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.27.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * With 12 days remaining before Election Day, Republicans have a new reason to feel some optimism: A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll found the GOP leading Democrats on the congressional generic ballot, 49% to 45%. As recently as July, it was Democrats who led by four points.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

How racism and economic anxiety fuel the GOP's war on democracy

As we barrel toward Election Day, Democrats are struggling to figure out what their overall message to voters should be. Should it be a focus on the economy and the struggles working-class Americans face? Should more attention be paid to the ways democracy itself is under threat? Or are they underplaying the concerns among their base about the at times blatant racism on display from the Republican Party?
CALIFORNIA STATE

