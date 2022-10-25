Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Rep. Porter: GOP plays the blame game, Democrats have solutions to rising costs
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what’s at stake in the 2022 midterm elections, why down ballot races matter, and what Democrats are doing to tackle inflation.Oct. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
We are making progress on the economy, but there's more work to do: WH
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain joins Morning Joe to discuss GDP growth in the third quarter of 2022, why he says the White House is making progress on the economy but there's more work to be done and why he says Republicans, if they take control of Congress, won't improve the economy.Oct. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
As elections near, Cruz asks the wrong question about ‘blue cities’
Much of the political world is keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania’s elections, and for good reason: Voters in the Keystone State are poised to make important decisions in competitive gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, which are likely to have an impact on the whole country. But as Election...
MSNBC
Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud
Democratic Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman, fresh from debating his opponent Mehmet Oz, joins The ReidOut in this exclusive, first interview after that clash. Medical professionals commended his performance just months after suffering a stroke that left lingering effects including difficulties with auditory processing. Fetterman and Joy Reid discuss how this is something Fetterman acknowledged would give him a disadvantage at Tuesday’s debate, and how he powered through, receiving praise from sitting U.S. senators who have also had strokes.Oct. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
By Trump standards, Biden scored a ‘shocking’ economic victory
Americans received some encouraging economic news yesterday, with new data showing economic growth bouncing back over the summer. After disappointing data from the first part of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the GDP grew at a 2.6% annualized rate, exceeding expectations. Several Republican leaders responded to...
MSNBC
'My prediction is Trump will call for Biden's impeachment': Barton Gellman
Can your MacBook run the new macOS Ventura? Check it here. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. This Pain-Relieving Gummy Is Going Viral Because ‘It’s So Powerful’. Earth Friendly Laundry Detergent /. SPONSORED. After seeing this, I haven't used regular laundry detergent since. EnergyBillCruncher /
MSNBC
Former Trump attorney remarks hint at post-election efforts to overturn votes
Former Trump attorney John Eastman urged his allies to file complaints that could form the basis for court challenges to the upcoming midterm and presidential elections in a new audio recording obtained by Politico. Politico's Heidi Przybyla reports.Oct. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress
Virginia Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In These Zip Codes. People Born Before 1959 Should Be Aware Of Medicare Changes. Bone On Bone? These ''Bionic'' Knee Sleeve Will Transform Your Knees Back 17 Years. KleanEars /. SPONSORED. How to Easily Clean Earwax. SmartLifestyleTrends /
MSNBC
How a Trump-supporting election-denier has gained footing in this solidly blue state
The moment you cross the New York City boundary into Long Island, you’re greeted with SUVs bearing “Thin Blue Line” bumper stickers. This is Lee Zeldin country — and to an extent, Trump country — and the lawn signs dotting every intersection make that clear. Drive a little farther out east to the heart of Zeldin’s stronghold and a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt won’t raise an eyebrow.
MSNBC
GOP aren't putting up plans to fight inflation, says State Sen. McMorrow
State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Mich., discusses pushing back against GOP lies, why she says the GOP has no plans to fight inflation and why Dems have to hit back against GOP misinformation.Oct. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
Mascara Is Out - Now Women (And Celebrities) Are Using This Obesity Dr Reveals The Worst Carb You Should Avoid. Now Legal in Virginia, Cheech & Chong Say “You Gotta Try This!”. Guthealthwellness /. Top Heart Surgeon: This Simple Trick Helps Empty Your Bowels Every Morning.
MSNBC
Secy. Hobbs: Trump supporting Lake so she can ‘disregard the will of voters’
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate for governor in Arizona, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her tightening race against Trump-backed election denier Kari Lake.Oct. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Alaska's Rep. Peltola Mary: ‘I don’t pretend to be a national politician’
Rep. Mary Peltola: “I don’t pretend to be a national politician or really invested in any platforms of any political parties. I’m an Alaskan—born and raised, life-long Alaskan. And I think Alaskans really appreciate hearing from someone who doesn’t have a canned message.”Oct. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans have a 'billion-dollar firehose' of dark money, says senator
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, discusses how Republicans are using 'dark money spending' in the midterms. Sen. Whitehouse also discusses his new book 'The Scheme'.Oct. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Vance on Trump: Not a lot of presidents assert privilege to cloak criminal conduct
Donald Trump and allies continue to assert executive privilege as a way to dodge providing testimony in criminal investigations. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance joins Katie Phang to discuss the validity of their argument.Oct. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Why weird conspiracy theories from the GOP’s Tudor Dixon matter
In Michigan’s gubernatorial race, Tudor Dixon has embraced some odd but important conspiracy theories. The Republican media personality, for example, has already said she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the presidential election in Michigan two years ago, despite the actual results. The GOP candidate, making her...
MSNBC
Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband a stark reminder of the threat environment lawmakers live in
Co-founder of Punchbowl News Jake Sherman and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, and the need to step up security for lawmakersOct. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.27.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * With 12 days remaining before Election Day, Republicans have a new reason to feel some optimism: A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll found the GOP leading Democrats on the congressional generic ballot, 49% to 45%. As recently as July, it was Democrats who led by four points.
MSNBC
How racism and economic anxiety fuel the GOP's war on democracy
As we barrel toward Election Day, Democrats are struggling to figure out what their overall message to voters should be. Should it be a focus on the economy and the struggles working-class Americans face? Should more attention be paid to the ways democracy itself is under threat? Or are they underplaying the concerns among their base about the at times blatant racism on display from the Republican Party?
MSNBC
AZ Sen. Kelly: ‘Dangerous’ election conspiracies ‘keep me up at night’
Incumbent Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the threats to democracy posed by election deniers, including his Republican Senate challenger Blake Masters.Oct. 28, 2022.
Comments / 0