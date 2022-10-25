Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Early Voting Sites Open Today — “Fairfax County will open an additional 13 early voting sites starting Thursday, Oct. 27. In total, there will be 16 voting locations available across the county until the last day to vote early on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Early voting began last month starting with three sites open.” [Fairfax County Government]
Demolition of Lake Anne Fellowship House begins next week
The demolition of vacated Lake Anne Fellowship House will begin in the first week of November, according to Reston Association. The work will continue through January of next year of the former fellowship house. “Residents of the area are advised to be very vigilant while outside the Lake Anne Fellowship...
Live Fairfax: Spooktacular fun this weekend around Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. There is so much Halloween fun for all ages this weekend around Fairfax. Here are a few we recommend checking out!. Citylight Fall...
County gives go-ahead for new Taco Bell in Reston
The county has officially okayed a new and improved Taco Bell in Reston. At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, officials unanimously gave the green light to demolish the existing Taco Bell on Roger Bacon Drive just off Wiehle Avenue and replace it with a modern version with an additional drive-thru lane. At just over 2,700 square feet, the restaurant will also be slightly larger than the previous iteration.
JUST IN: Wegmans announces opening date for Reston location
Wegmans will officially open its Reston location on Feb 1. at 9 a.m, the grocer announced today. The 85,000-square-foot store, which is located at the new Halley Rise development at the intersection of Reston Parkway and Sunrise Valley Drive, will include a cafe, coffee shop and The Burger Bar. “While...
