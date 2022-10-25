ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services at all Arizona facilities

PHOENIX – Planned Parenthood said Thursday it was resuming abortion services at all of its Arizona facilities while the issue works its way through the courts. “I’m thrilled today to be able to share with you that Planned Parenthood Arizona has officially resumed abortion care in our health centers across the state,” Brittany Fonteno, Planned Parenthood Arizona president and CEO, said during a press conference outside the organization’s Tempe center.
Applications open for next cycle of Arizona Teacher Residency program

PHOENIX — Applications are now open for the 2023 cycle of the Arizona Teacher Residency program. The program, modeled after medical residencies, gives aspiring teachers a graduate education, a yearlong classroom apprenticeship and continued professional learning. The initiative, in its second year, starts with attending a summer institute before...
Valley teen starts business to better serve school supply needs

PHOENIX — One industrious Arizona teenager took his experiences in high school government and turned it into his own business – and it’s attracting a lot of attention. Valley high schooler Cooper Weissman already has a lot of accomplishments under his belt, including founding a blockchain development company and advocating for more financial literacy for kids.
Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
