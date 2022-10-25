Read full article on original website
Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services at all Arizona facilities
PHOENIX – Planned Parenthood said Thursday it was resuming abortion services at all of its Arizona facilities while the issue works its way through the courts. “I’m thrilled today to be able to share with you that Planned Parenthood Arizona has officially resumed abortion care in our health centers across the state,” Brittany Fonteno, Planned Parenthood Arizona president and CEO, said during a press conference outside the organization’s Tempe center.
Arrest made in campaign office burglary of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the burglary of the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, authorities said Thursday. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, is accused of breaking into an office at the location of Hobbs’ Phoenix headquarters on Monday at about 7 p.m. and stealing multiple items, according to a probable cause statement.
Think Tank breaks down Arizona Proposition 209 on medical debt collection
This week’s Think Tank explores one of the voter initiatives that may have escaped your attention. Proposition 209 will exempt more home equity, vehicles, household goods and bank accounts that may be taken by creditors. It also limits the amount that can be garnished from wages. Will Humble is...
Applications open for next cycle of Arizona Teacher Residency program
PHOENIX — Applications are now open for the 2023 cycle of the Arizona Teacher Residency program. The program, modeled after medical residencies, gives aspiring teachers a graduate education, a yearlong classroom apprenticeship and continued professional learning. The initiative, in its second year, starts with attending a summer institute before...
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
Valley teen starts business to better serve school supply needs
PHOENIX — One industrious Arizona teenager took his experiences in high school government and turned it into his own business – and it’s attracting a lot of attention. Valley high schooler Cooper Weissman already has a lot of accomplishments under his belt, including founding a blockchain development company and advocating for more financial literacy for kids.
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — There are a whole lot of Halloween affairs happening, while the Arizona Coyotes make their debut in a new arena. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Friday through Sunday. Time: Varies. Venue: Arizona State Fairgrounds (1826 W. McDowell Road)
Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
