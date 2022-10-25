ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton, MD

mymcmedia.org

Driver Seriously Injured in Rockville Collision

Police said a driver was seriously injured in a collision Wednesday night in Rockville. Southbound Wootton Parkway was temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road for a traffic collision around 9:30 p.m., according to the Rockville City Police Department (RCPD). Two adults were evaluated, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Officer Cleared in Connection with Fatal Traffic Pursuit

Charges will not be filed against a Montgomery County officer who pursued a driver Feb. 26. During Officer Antonio Copeland’s pursuit, driver Noraly Paz Chavez crashed her car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to file charges, stating, “the actions of the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting

Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
PIKESVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road

WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
WALDORF, MD
NBC Washington

2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police

A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Public Safety Questions Raised Following Triple Stabbing in Frederick

Mayor addresses those questions on WFMD’s ‘Morning News Express.’. Frederick, Md (KM) Since last weekend’s incident in the 100 block of North Market Street where three people were stabbed, the question that has been asked is how safe is the city of Frederick; Is violent crime getting worse? Mayor Michael O’Connor addressed that issue Tuesday on WFMD’s “Morning News Express.”
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

One person critically hurt in double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast Wednesday night. Police said the shooting took place in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast. DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun with DC Realtime News said that one of the people had critical injuries The investigation was ongoing as of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MSP: Fatal multivehicle crash under investigation in Howard County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multivehicle crash in Howard County. Shortly before 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to southbound Interstate 95 at Maryland Route 32 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to Maryland State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed that as a Hyundai...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

