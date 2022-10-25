Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
18-Year-Old Arrested in Maryland LA Fitness Assaults; Police Say More Victims Possible
A Maryland 18-year-old is under arrest and facing rape charges for sexually assaulting two women in a Montgomery County gym, and authorities say more victims may be out there. Silver Spring resident Samba Dieng, 18, faces several charges, including second-degree rape, after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at the LA Fitness in North Bethesda.
Wanted Teen Known To Police In Maryland Busted Breaking Into Cars At Dealership Twice
A Maryland teen tied to pull a fast one over members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office when he went back to the well one too many times and was caught breaking into cars parked at a Waldorf car dealership, but they were quick to dismiss his attempted subterfuge. Marcus...
mymcmedia.org
Driver Seriously Injured in Rockville Collision
Police said a driver was seriously injured in a collision Wednesday night in Rockville. Southbound Wootton Parkway was temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road for a traffic collision around 9:30 p.m., according to the Rockville City Police Department (RCPD). Two adults were evaluated, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service...
mymcmedia.org
Police Officer Cleared in Connection with Fatal Traffic Pursuit
Charges will not be filed against a Montgomery County officer who pursued a driver Feb. 26. During Officer Antonio Copeland’s pursuit, driver Noraly Paz Chavez crashed her car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to file charges, stating, “the actions of the...
Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting
Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
WUSA
Baltimore man convicted for dressing up as a construction worker, robbing the same Maryland bank twice
SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Wednesday, a jury convicted 25-year-old Jhasir Devaux on one count of robbery. Authorities say this conviction stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on August 7, 2019, where close to $4,780 was stolen. Around...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
Homicide Under Investigation In Charles County: Sheriff (DEVELOPING)
Officers in Maryland are investigating a reported homicide in Charles County, according to the sheriff's office. An alert was issued by a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office at 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, regarding police activity in the 2700 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Police...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road
WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police search for suspects in shooting that left car, restaurant damaged
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for suspects in a downtown Silver Spring shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant Monday morning. The incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive, police said. No injuries were reported. Two men were shooting...
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
NBC Washington
2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police
A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
wfmd.com
Public Safety Questions Raised Following Triple Stabbing in Frederick
Mayor addresses those questions on WFMD’s ‘Morning News Express.’. Frederick, Md (KM) Since last weekend’s incident in the 100 block of North Market Street where three people were stabbed, the question that has been asked is how safe is the city of Frederick; Is violent crime getting worse? Mayor Michael O’Connor addressed that issue Tuesday on WFMD’s “Morning News Express.”
One person critically hurt in double shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast Wednesday night. Police said the shooting took place in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast. DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun with DC Realtime News said that one of the people had critical injuries The investigation was ongoing as of […]
Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
foxbaltimore.com
MSP: Fatal multivehicle crash under investigation in Howard County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multivehicle crash in Howard County. Shortly before 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to southbound Interstate 95 at Maryland Route 32 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to Maryland State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed that as a Hyundai...
