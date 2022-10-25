ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Jersey Attorney General Announces Plan To Prevent Election Issues And Voter’s Rights

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced several measures the Department of Law and Public Safety will be taking during the 2022 General Election to help ensure a fair, free, and smooth-running election, to protect the right to vote, and to assist voters, election officials, and law enforcement in resolving any emergent voting-related legal matters.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PHOTOS: Governor Murphy, Senators Booker And Menendez Mark 10 Year Anniversary Of Superstorm Sandy

A decade after Superstorm Sandy hit New Jersey, devastating the Garden State’s coastal communities, Governor Phil Murphy on Friday toured the Port Monmouth Flood Protection project in Monmouth County to commemorate the anniversary of the storm and to highlight more than $10 billion in federal investments in housing, economic, and flood resilience infrastructure to help rebuild the State and to make it more resilient to future storms.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
VIDEO: Kumzitz with Abie Rottenberg, Shlomo Simcha and Rivie Schwebel at Lakewood Daf Yomi Siyum at American Dream Mall

Last night, 500+ members of Rabbi Sruly Bornstein’s Daf Yomi Shiur took part in a Siyum at American Dream Mall, with some members flying in from Canada and Eretz Yisroel. According to Y.M. a live Attendee at the shiur “To me one of the nicest things about this chabura is we are obviously grew up in different communities, went to different yeshivos, dress differently however we are all such a beautiful group where no one notices this and we are just 1 chabura, כאיש אחד בלב אחד, it is so unbelievably inspiring.”
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session

New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
NEW JERSEY STATE

