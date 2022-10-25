Read full article on original website
New Jersey Attorney General Announces Plan To Prevent Election Issues And Voter’s Rights
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced several measures the Department of Law and Public Safety will be taking during the 2022 General Election to help ensure a fair, free, and smooth-running election, to protect the right to vote, and to assist voters, election officials, and law enforcement in resolving any emergent voting-related legal matters.
PHOTOS: Governor Murphy, Senators Booker And Menendez Mark 10 Year Anniversary Of Superstorm Sandy
A decade after Superstorm Sandy hit New Jersey, devastating the Garden State’s coastal communities, Governor Phil Murphy on Friday toured the Port Monmouth Flood Protection project in Monmouth County to commemorate the anniversary of the storm and to highlight more than $10 billion in federal investments in housing, economic, and flood resilience infrastructure to help rebuild the State and to make it more resilient to future storms.
VIDEO: Kumzitz with Abie Rottenberg, Shlomo Simcha and Rivie Schwebel at Lakewood Daf Yomi Siyum at American Dream Mall
Last night, 500+ members of Rabbi Sruly Bornstein’s Daf Yomi Shiur took part in a Siyum at American Dream Mall, with some members flying in from Canada and Eretz Yisroel. According to Y.M. a live Attendee at the shiur “To me one of the nicest things about this chabura is we are obviously grew up in different communities, went to different yeshivos, dress differently however we are all such a beautiful group where no one notices this and we are just 1 chabura, כאיש אחד בלב אחד, it is so unbelievably inspiring.”
BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session
New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
Dozens Of Summonses Issued in Lakewood As LPD Steps Up Traffic Enforcement
As exclusively reported on TLS, the Lakewood Police Department has stepped up their traffic enforcement this week in response to the recent uptick in car accidents and, according to data obtained by TLS, dozens of people have been issued traffic-related summonses. According to the data obtained by TLS, 30 drivers...
BREAKING: Monmouth Medical Center Hospital in Lakewood on Lockdown due to Bomb Threat [PHOTOS]
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus hospital in Lakewood is on lockdown due to a bomb threat, TLS has learned. Officials tell TLS the threat was called in by an unknown party to a nurse at the hospital. Nobody is being allowed in to the hospital at this time. Developing.
Authorities investigating razor blades found taped to woman’s car in Lakewood
Authorities are investigating after razor blades and human feces were found taped to a woman’s car in Lakewood, TLS has learned. Last night, police and firefighters responded to a home in Lakewood for the report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, police located the items and called for the Haz-Mat...
