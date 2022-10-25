ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car. Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting. According to an arrest report, Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man on his way to work has car stolen, then shot in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is on the mend and out of the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:45 a.m. in Fern Creek when LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive. When police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RadarOnline

Kentucky Man 'Unprovoked' In Slitting Throats Of Two Strangers At Nightclub: Police

Two people had their throats slit by a man who they didn't know while hanging out at at a nightclub in Kentucky, Radar has learned.According to court documents, Sean Coats, 37, walked up behind two strangers and slit their throats while they were hanging out at Fourth Street Live! in Louisville, Kentucky at approximately midnight on Oct. 25. The identities of the victims and their conditions were not released.Authorities say surveillance video showed Coats walk up behind the people when he "cut their throats" with a knife. The arrest report refers to the attack as "unprovoked" and notes that it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police cruiser was hit in a three-vehicle crash on East Broadway near downtown Louisville on Thursday morning, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said a police officer was responding to assist another officer around 11:15 a.m. The officer, who had their lights and sirens on, was driving in the median of East Broadway when they were hit by a vehicle that went into the intersection of Preston Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County police officer, SRO, back on the job after pleading guilty to DUI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County police officer and school resource officer (SRO) arrested on a DUI charge is back on the job. Police Chief Greg Smith says Officer Jimmie Laytham attended the required alcohol classes and had an interlock device installed on his car. An interlock device is essentially a car breathalyzer that won't allow the vehicle to start if alcohol is detected.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Fern Creek homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy