Wave 3
Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car. Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting. According to an arrest report, Louisville...
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. Mother of boy found dead in suitcase, “This is a whole demon in a child body”
WLKY.com
Man on his way to work has car stolen, then shot in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is on the mend and out of the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:45 a.m. in Fern Creek when LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive. When police...
wdrb.com
Suspects in court after random violent attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men charged in separate attacks in downtown Louisville earlier this week were both in court Wednesday, as local businesses struggle with perceptions that the area is unsafe. One of the suspects is accused of assaulting a passerby on the street with a hammer, and the...
wdrb.com
Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after reported carjacking in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he suffered a graze wound from a reported carjacking. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A search was conducted and the victim’s vehicle was...
Kentucky Man 'Unprovoked' In Slitting Throats Of Two Strangers At Nightclub: Police
Two people had their throats slit by a man who they didn't know while hanging out at at a nightclub in Kentucky, Radar has learned.According to court documents, Sean Coats, 37, walked up behind two strangers and slit their throats while they were hanging out at Fourth Street Live! in Louisville, Kentucky at approximately midnight on Oct. 25. The identities of the victims and their conditions were not released.Authorities say surveillance video showed Coats walk up behind the people when he "cut their throats" with a knife. The arrest report refers to the attack as "unprovoked" and notes that it...
Raleigh News & Observer
Man approaches two strangers and cuts their throats with a knife, Kentucky cops say
A man cut the throats of two strangers in an “unprovoked attack” at a popular dining and entertainment district, Kentucky police said. The incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 25, on Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. Sean Coats, 37, is accused of “intentionally (causing) serious...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man attacked pedestrian with hammer outside Brown Theater
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man attacked a stranger with a hammer outside the Brown Theater overnight, causing serious head trauma. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke was arrested early Tuesday morning, hours after his alleged crimes. Police said shortly before 1 a.m., Hoke was inside...
wdrb.com
Louisville police cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police cruiser was hit in a three-vehicle crash on East Broadway near downtown Louisville on Thursday morning, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said a police officer was responding to assist another officer around 11:15 a.m. The officer, who had their lights and sirens on, was driving in the median of East Broadway when they were hit by a vehicle that went into the intersection of Preston Street.
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. “It’s a bittersweet day,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There...
wdrb.com
Oldham County police officer, SRO, back on the job after pleading guilty to DUI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County police officer and school resource officer (SRO) arrested on a DUI charge is back on the job. Police Chief Greg Smith says Officer Jimmie Laytham attended the required alcohol classes and had an interlock device installed on his car. An interlock device is essentially a car breathalyzer that won't allow the vehicle to start if alcohol is detected.
WLKY.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Jacobs neighborhood
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old D'Andre Swain Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of West Market Street. It happened back in July, when 27-year-old Rykess Ford was...
wdrb.com
'Happy tears' | Salem community has been waiting for an arrest in 5-year-old's death
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- The small town of Salem, Indiana, came together to make sure an 'unknown angel' had a proper memorial. They say their prayers of justice have been answered. On Wednesday, police said Dejuane Ludie Anderson murdered her 5-year-old son and dumped his body in a suitcase in...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
Wave 3
Fern Creek homicide victim identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed at Fern Creek apartment complex identified by coroner
The man shot and killed at a Fern Creek apartment complex has been identified by the coroner. Leonard Werner, 34, died on the scene of the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place a little before 9 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Werner...
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
