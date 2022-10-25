Read full article on original website
Related
kprl.com
Dorian Baker 10.28.2022
The election only fast approaching in the north county. Paso Robles school board trustee Dorian Baker out with her recommendations for the school board. She encourages voters to vote for Frank Triggs, Peter Byrne and Lauren McCoy. Dorian Baker says the learning loss in the Paso Robles school district is disturbing.
kprl.com
Other Stories This Friday 10.28.2022
A San Luis Obispo man gets six years in state prison for rape. 37-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Pinto must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty to burglary charges in Santa Barbara. He was arrested earlier this month at a home on Conejo road in Santa Barbara. In May, the 54-year-old comedian was arrested in Oragon county on suspicions of sexual battery.
kprl.com
Thanksgiving for Paso Robles 10.27.2022
Halloween fast approaching, but plans already underway for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. The free dinner at Centennial park. Linda Sturmer tells KPRL they need more volunteers. To sign up, go to the website:. eventbrite.com, then look for; Thanksgivingforpasorobles.com. Then you can sign up for a specific job at a particular...
kprl.com
Sound Off – Thu 10/27/2022 – Marjorie Hamon & Dorian Baker
Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade. Sound...
kprl.com
Zoo Boo Tomorrow 10.28.2022
You can’t see kids faces if they’re wearing a mask, but that’s expected at Zoo Boo at the Charles Paddock Zoo, tomorrow evening. Alan Baker says the zoo’s intent is not to scare kids. He says it’s family friendly, gauged for the smaller trick or treaters.
kprl.com
North County Weather 10.28.2022
Sunny today, highs near 72 in Paso Robles. 70 in Atascadero. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, clear skies, lows near 38. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny with high’s near 77 in Paso Robles. 69 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. We’ll see...
kprl.com
Robbery at CVS 10.27.2022
We get more information about the robbery at CVS in Paso Robles Tuesday night. Around 9:45, a man dressed in black clothing and wearing a black ski mask entered the store and brandished a knife at the cashier. He demanded cash. The man received a small amount of money from the cash register, and fled to the rear of the store.
kprl.com
In Sports 10.28.2022
Friday night football for high school teams. Tonight’s games are the final games of the regular season. The Templeton Eagles travel over the grade to take on the San Luis Obispo Tigers. The Eagles coming off their best game of the season against Morro Bay. They stopped the Pirates pass offense. Templeton head coach Don Crow says the Tigers run the option, and seldom throw the ball. You can hear tonight’s game live here on KPRL.
Comments / 1