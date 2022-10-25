Friday night football for high school teams. Tonight’s games are the final games of the regular season. The Templeton Eagles travel over the grade to take on the San Luis Obispo Tigers. The Eagles coming off their best game of the season against Morro Bay. They stopped the Pirates pass offense. Templeton head coach Don Crow says the Tigers run the option, and seldom throw the ball. You can hear tonight’s game live here on KPRL.

TEMPLETON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO