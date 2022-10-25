Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Psych Centra
OCD and Multiple Sclerosis (MS): What to Know
People with multiple sclerosis are more likely to have OCD than others. Research says this may be linked with inflammation and stress levels. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a serious medical condition that affects the brain and nerves. It can have both physical and mental effects. Mental health challenges can arise...
Healthline
Overview of Isaacs’ Syndrome
Isaacs’ syndrome is a disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system. It’s sometimes classified as an autoimmune disorder, but not always. Some of these terms are used inconsistently to refer to related but distinct disorders, so in this article we’ll use the more specific “Isaacs’ syndrome.”
KevinMD.com
Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia
A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
Medical News Today
Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?
Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
Medical News Today
What is holiday heart syndrome?
Holiday heart syndrome (HHS) is a heart condition that typically develops as a result of excessive alcohol consumption or binge drinking. It is so-called because it most often occurs during the holiday season. The primary symptom of HHS is a fast and irregular heartbeat. However, most cases of HHS are...
KULR8
Healthcare providers emphasize safe sleep for infants during SIDS Awareness Month
BILLINGS, Mont. - As part of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) Awareness Month, healthcare providers at St. Vincent Healthcare emphasized safe sleep habits for infants. Registered Nurse with St. Vincent Healthcare Tina Benson said there are several things you can do to make sure your baby is getting safe sleep.
KULR8
Scientists Use Sound to Ease Patients' Chronic Nightmares
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People plagued by frequent nightmares may find relief from hearing a specific sound as they sleep, a new, small study suggests. It's estimated that about 4% of adults have nightmares that are frequent and distressing enough to impair their sleep and daily functioning. In some cases, the nightmares are related to an underlying condition, like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while others are considered "idiopathic," or having no known cause.
KULR8
Health Highlights: Oct. 25, 2022
Cases of infant RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments? While respiratory syncytial virus can just mean a common cold in most kids, some will develop very serious breathing problems that require medical attention. Too often, women aren't told of sexual side effects of cancer treatments. Investigators found...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment
Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
KULR8
Toddlers Nap a Lot - and Then They Don't. New Research Uncovers Why
Toddlers Nap a Lot - and Then They Don't. New Research Uncovers Why. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Why do some preschoolers refuse naps while others have a meltdown without an afternoon snooze? Researchers suspect it may have a lot to do with a specific memory-related part of the brain.
Medical News Today
Budd-Chiari syndrome: What to know
Budd-Chiari syndrome, or hepatic venous outflow obstruction, is a rare disorder that causes a narrowing or blockage of the veins in the liver. It slows blood flow out of the liver, potentially causing pain and liver damage. A clot blocking the vein is the most common cause of Budd-Chiari syndrome...
How To Recognize The Symptoms Of Menopause
Menopause is described as the time in a woman's life when she hasn't had a menstrual cycle for 12 months (via Mayo Clinic). It is the result of hormonal changes that occur as ovaries produce less estrogen and progesterone. But menopause is not something that happens overnight — it is a transition that takes place over many years. In fact, these changes can last anywhere from seven to 14 years (per the National Institute of Aging).
