TULSA, Okla. — A jury has convicted a Mounds man of shooting his then-girlfriend when she tried to end their relationship in 2021, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jeffrey Sutton, age 54, was found guilty of carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and assault with dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.

TULSA, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO