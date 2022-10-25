Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
First responders at east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — First responders are at a pond in east Tulsa. Crime scene tape has been put up near East 21st Street and Interstate 44, and Tulsa police are at the scene. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Man escapes Tulsa police custody, drowns in pond
Police told 2 News they responded to an intrusion alarm and the person jumped into a nearby pond. He didn't come back up out of the water.
Mother of teenager shot to death over the weekend searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — Laticia Brown is searching for answers after her son, 17-year-old Demarion Brown, was shot to death Saturday, Oct. 21 near 46th and Peoria Ave. “There was just so much he wanted to do in life and give people,” Laticia said. “He was just taken too soon.”
$4,000 raised to support a popular midtown Tulsa bar following burlgary
TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown bar was hit by a thief early Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police is investigating after a man broke into The Starlite near 11th and Utica and stole $1,000 of dollars in unopened liquor bottles. He was captured on security camera as he robbed the business.
Tulsa police find body in east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27/22 9:15 A.M.) — Tulsa police said they found the body of a man who jumped into an east Tulsa pond while handcuffed Thursday morning. Tulsa police said they are looking for a man in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning, after he jumped into the water naked and handcuffed.
Jury convicts Mounds man of shooting girlfriend in 2021
TULSA, Okla. — A jury has convicted a Mounds man of shooting his then-girlfriend when she tried to end their relationship in 2021, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jeffrey Sutton, age 54, was found guilty of carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and assault with dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
Tulsa police, crime scene tape at pond in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are at a pond in east Tulsa near an apartment complex. Crime scene tape has been put up at the pond next to the Shoreline Apartments near East 21st Street and Interstate 44. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
One dead, one injured in Muskogee gunfight
The Muskogee Police Department is investigating after they say a shootout ended with a person dead on Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Suspect barricaded himself in east Tulsa home for hours
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27; 6:55 a.m.) — A man suspected of barricading himself inside an east Tulsa house Wednesday is identified as Dexter Ross Harris. He is booked into the Tulsa County jail for first-degree robbery and obstructing/interfering with a police officer. UPDATE (10/26; 7:06 p.m.) —...
Standoff Between Tulsa Police, Carjacking Suspect Ends After 10 Hours
--- An all-day standoff with Tulsa Police and a carjacking suspect is now over, 10-hours after it started. It all started when the suspect stole the pickup from a gas station at West 23rd and Southwest Boulevard 10 days ago, police said. Officers said they went to serve the arrest...
Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
KTUL
1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Muskogee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Muskogee Police Department has identified the person who died after Wednesday's shooting as 18-year-old Roy Thorton. The other person who was injured is in a Tulsa area hospital and is being detained by police. The case is still under investigation. More details will...
Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
One dead, Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash
First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: Stillwater police release bodycam footage from deadly crash involving Owasso man
STILLWATER, Okla. — Officers with the Stillwater Police Department have released bodycam footage showing the aftermath of a deadly crash involving an Owasso man. We want to warn you, some people may find the footage upsetting. Investigators say 18-year-old Luke Christopher House was driving at least 150 miles per...
KTUL
Tulsa police sergeant put on restrictive duty after controversial comments during class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During a recent Citizen Police Academy class, a Tulsa Police Department supervisor and sergeant said some things that were recorded by an anonymous individual. A NewsChannel 8 employee who was in attendance at the class confirmed the one making the statements was Sgt. Mike Griffin.
‘Not acceptable:’ Tulsans share concerns about TPD supervisors controversial comments
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to controversial comments shared by a Tulsa Police Department Sergeant in a Citizen’s Academy session. In the audio recordings, the sergeant speaks about the anti-police riots arriving in Tulsa in 2020. The sergeant said, “this is not Oregon, this is not Seattle. If you act (exploitive) here, we’ll smoke your (exploitive) right?”
Man hit, killed walking on I-44 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday night in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 10 p.m., the man was crossing Interstate 44 eastbound, west of U.S. Highway 169, when he was hit by a truck. The driver of the...
Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
A team of scientists started the process of re-exhuming human remains Wednesday in their effort to identify people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst known examples of white mob violence against Black Americans in U.S. history. The team plans to dig up some of the...
Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
Comments / 0