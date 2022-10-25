Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vandalism reported at Islamic cemetery in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A spokesperson for the local Islamic community shared her reaction after hearing about vandalism at an Islamic cemetery in south Fargo. "So we were saddened by it essentially. This is something that happened on a day of a funeral that we found out. This is difficult for families, you know if you can't bury your loved one on the day you planned to," said Heidi Soliman.
valleynewslive.com
Three sworn in as Fargo Police Officers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has three new officers on the force. They were sworn in at Fargo City Hall on Tuesday, October 25, in front of family, friends and their new colleagues. Alex Nelson was a training officer, field supervisor and on the SWAT...
kvrr.com
Rep. Armstrong predicting a good midterm for Republicans
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong met with staff and patients at The Ridge a treatment and recovery center in Fargo. He says he predicts a good night for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections because of “economic headwinds” causing problems for families across North Dakota. He says he believes voters will get the country back on track.
froggyweb.com
Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing an uptick in biohazards downtown over the summer, several organizations are partnering to roll out a pilot program to put portable restrooms in two locations in downtown Fargo. Cindy Graffeo, executive director of Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) said the Business Improvement District (BID) found...
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
froggyweb.com
West Fargo P.D.: K9 Officer ToSti has died unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer ToSti, after he passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty on Saturday. ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He joined West Fargo P-D in November...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Four officers did not violate policy, according to Police Chief
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four Fargo officers involved in a Mapleton fatal shooting have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Chief David Zibolski. They were not found to be in violation of FPD policies and have returned to active duty, says Zibolski. The shooting took place at the...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber speaking out against Term Limit Ballot Measure
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is speaking out against a ballot measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure One would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
valleynewslive.com
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Assistant Cass County State's Attorney says desire for public service sparked candidacy for judge
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Assistant State's Attorney Connie Cleveland is talking about why she'd like to be elected Judge for the Eastern Central District. "I think that it is a combination of my background and the experience I've had. I've had a long history throughout my life, in fact in my childhood, of being involved in public service. I served in the legislature when I was in college for two terms and that was an amazing opportunity. I served on the Judicial Committee at that time for both terms," said Cleveland.
kvrr.com
Moorhead City Council approves THC regulations
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – After a lengthy conversation, the Moorhead City Council approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance on regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles. Earlier this month, the city council postponed the first reading in order to examine what other cities statewide are charging for their...
The Horace Mann Elephant: A far-fetched Fargo fable
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The deeper one digs into the urban legends of North Dakota, the more likely they are to come across some that shift from the interesting to the frightening and eventually to the downright bizarre. This is the case with the elephant rumored to be buried under Horace Mann Elementary School: A […]
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
kfgo.com
Have a low level active warrant in West Fargo? Certain ones can be cleared without arrest next Tues.
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Overwhelmed by the number of outstanding active warrants, West Fargo Municipal Court is holding a “Second Chance” day next week for those with warrants who show up before Judge Trent Barkus. Police Chief Denis Otterness says it’s possible those with outstanding warrants could...
valleynewslive.com
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
froggyweb.com
Suspects detained after Red River Valley SWAT situation at south Fargo apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted The Fargo Police Department with a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building within the 4800 block of 47th St. South. Five were detained during the search. There were no injuries. Fire crews were...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
kvrr.com
Man Arrested For Threatening and Taking Man’s Phone in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Police arrest a Fargo man after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. It happened in the 2800 block of 7th Street North where police say 20-year-old Austin Ruddell arranged to meet the man to sell him a stereo.
