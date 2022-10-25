(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Assistant State's Attorney Connie Cleveland is talking about why she'd like to be elected Judge for the Eastern Central District. "I think that it is a combination of my background and the experience I've had. I've had a long history throughout my life, in fact in my childhood, of being involved in public service. I served in the legislature when I was in college for two terms and that was an amazing opportunity. I served on the Judicial Committee at that time for both terms," said Cleveland.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO