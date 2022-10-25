ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Gallatin police search for alleged construction site thieves

The Gallatin Police Department is on the lookout for alleged thieves who may be suspects in multiple construction thefts across Middle Tennessee. Gallatin police search for alleged construction site …. The Gallatin Police Department is on the lookout for alleged thieves who may be suspects in multiple construction thefts across...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Friends remember Putnam County teen found dead

Friends are sharing their memories of a Putnam County teenager who was found dead this week. A man has been arrested in connection to her death. Friends are sharing their memories of a Putnam County teenager who was found dead this week. A man has been arrested in connection to her death.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

First look at campground where wildfire started

Man accused of setting a fire that burned 70acres in Warren County is in custody. Meanwhile, we're getting a first look at the campground where the fire started. Man accused of setting a fire that burned 70acres in Warren County is in custody. Meanwhile, we're getting a first look at the campground where the fire started.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Cookeville community remembers Olivia Taylor

Investigation underway after man shot multiple times …. An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times in Murfreesboro. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department battled an apartment fire that ignited early Saturday morning in Antioch. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 29, …. October...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities found the body of a missing 15-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday night. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Olivia Daryl Taylor was found early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area east of Cookeville by Putnam County Road Department employees. Taylor...
COOKEVILLE, TN
theutcecho.com

What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Lafayette Woman Arrested With Heroin, Meth & Fentanyl

A Lafayette woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after local law enforcement discovered heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in her vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Affidavit of Complaint filed by Macon County Detective Jason Sells, he was on patrol on October 20, 2022 when he witnessed a red Pontiac with a tag that did not match the vehicle description provided by dispatch.
LAFAYETTE, TN
People

Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million

The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents.  While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy