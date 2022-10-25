Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
WKRN
Gallatin police search for alleged construction site thieves
The Gallatin Police Department is on the lookout for alleged thieves who may be suspects in multiple construction thefts across Middle Tennessee. Gallatin police search for alleged construction site …. The Gallatin Police Department is on the lookout for alleged thieves who may be suspects in multiple construction thefts across...
WKRN
Friends remember Putnam County teen found dead
Friends are sharing their memories of a Putnam County teenager who was found dead this week. A man has been arrested in connection to her death. Friends are sharing their memories of a Putnam County teenager who was found dead this week. A man has been arrested in connection to her death.
WKRN
First look at campground where wildfire started
Man accused of setting a fire that burned 70acres in Warren County is in custody. Meanwhile, we're getting a first look at the campground where the fire started. Man accused of setting a fire that burned 70acres in Warren County is in custody. Meanwhile, we're getting a first look at the campground where the fire started.
WKRN
Cookeville community remembers Olivia Taylor
Investigation underway after man shot multiple times …. An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times in Murfreesboro. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department battled an apartment fire that ignited early Saturday morning in Antioch. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 29, …. October...
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities found the body of a missing 15-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday night. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Olivia Daryl Taylor was found early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area east of Cookeville by Putnam County Road Department employees. Taylor...
TN mother speaks after teenage daughter found dead; suspect arrested
What started as the case of a missing Putnam County teen has now evolved into a homicide investigation.
WKRN
Wilson County group receives $70K grant to expand substance prevention services
There's more money on the way to help fight drug problems in Tennessee. Wilson County group receives $70K grant to expand …. There's more money on the way to help fight drug problems in Tennessee. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 29, …. October 29, 2022 Davis Nolan's Fishing...
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Tennessee train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
Crews working to contain Cumberland County wildfire
Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County.
3 charged after man tortured at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
Former Middle TN cheer coach sentenced to 24 years for secretly recording young girls
A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has accepted a plea deal.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
fox17.com
Another animal dies at Tennessee auction: 'They don't know when it will end'
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Cookeville animal auction has been cited by the feds yet again after another animal dies in its care. This is the second time this year the "Triple W Arena" has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The auction— also known as Wilson...
Lebanon police searching for missing woman
Lebanon police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
maconcountychronicle.com
Lafayette Woman Arrested With Heroin, Meth & Fentanyl
A Lafayette woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after local law enforcement discovered heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in her vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Affidavit of Complaint filed by Macon County Detective Jason Sells, he was on patrol on October 20, 2022 when he witnessed a red Pontiac with a tag that did not match the vehicle description provided by dispatch.
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
