wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Earliest snowfall in Danville
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. What month did Danville receive its earliest snowfall on record?. It may seem too early to talk about winter weather, but snow has fallen in...
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
wakg.com
Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations
A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
Lexington man bought homes, jet skis, jeeps, with embezzled money: DOJ
A Lexington man has been sentenced for embezzling over $2 million from his employer in High Point, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced.
wakg.com
Danville Police Searching for Suspect After Fatal Shooting at the Mall
One victim is dead after a shooting at the Danville Mall on Saturday night. According to the Danville Police Department, the shooting occurred at Hibbett Sports at 7:14 pm. The police department is now seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the shooting. The preliminary investigation shows the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was a customer in the store.
WSLS
Franklin County woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that Veronica Jones has been found safe on Wednesday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in...
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park area
In 1974 when I was 16 the church I attended went to Fairy Stone State Park in Bassett, Virginia for the summer picnic. My cousins and I filled our pockets with the cross-shaped stones and I purchased a necklace from the gift store with the fairies mark on it. The shapes of the crosses vary, from the St. Andrews X which is most common to the rectangular Roman, and the square Maltese cross which is the most sought-after. The legend of fairy stones is as follows verbatim in its entirety. It is public domain but the author is unknown.
Two dead, four wounded during overnight shooting near North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Two people were killed and and four more were wounded during a shooting in North Carolina Tuesday night. The violence began around 11:30 p.m. in Greensboro, on Circle Drive, near East Bessemer and Summit avenues, Fox 8 reported. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died from their injuries. Police said another four people ...
18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
alamancenews.com
Out-of-town couple’s argument ends in gunfire in restaurant parking lot
An argument between an out-of-town couple was cut short by gunshots outside a Burlington eatery on Tuesday. This burst of gunfire reportedly erupted in the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel at 850 Huffman Mill Road at about 2:30 p.m. According to Burlington’s police department, officers arrived at the scene...
Body of Woman Missing Four Years Found Beneath North Carolina Home
The body of a Virginia woman who had been missing for four years was found underneath a vacant site in North Carolina this week. Sarah Ashley Hill was 33 when she disappeared in June 2018 in Mount Airy, North Carolina—just about 10 miles from where her body was found, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. An autopsy was performed, which confirmed the remains were Hill. Police have yet to make an arrest in the case or reveal a cause of death, and the investigation into her death is still ongoing. Officials also didn’t say what led them to the site where they found her body.Read it at The Charlotte Observer
17-year-old charged in Orange County makes court appearance
Family members of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were in court for the hearing.
wfmynews2.com
Family of slain Dudley High School student want answers from Greensboro police
The family of 17-year-old Ja’Zari Harper is heartbroken. The Dudley High School senior died after a shooting in Greensboro on October 6th.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
BET
North Carolina Man Finds Graves Of More Than 50 Enslaved People
A North Carolina man who recently bought property found the graves of enslaved people. According to WTVD, Kenneth Spellman bought two acres of land on Satterwhite Point Road in Henderson, Carolina. He planned to have space for his grandchildren, grow a garden and raise chickens. However, the previous owner revealed a family cemetery next to the land and told Spellman, “I'd love for you to have the property and preserve our heritage.” Spellman, who owns a construction company, bought the additional land and began clearing debris. He then made a huge discovery.
