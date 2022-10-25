Read full article on original website
Maurice’s returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek, one of its stores is returning to Jonesboro. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Maurice’s will open a new store in The Uptown shopping center, 2206 East Highland Dr.
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - A short drive across the Arkansas border sits Senath, Missouri. A town with the slogan “Cotton Country”, but also a town where scary rumors float around or even light up the sky. “I’ve never seen the light, but I’ve talked to a lot of...
Food truck offering a taste of the Big Easy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Jonesboro food truck is serving up a taste of New Orleans. Big Easy AR held a ribbon cutting recently, marking the opening of its new location at 2925 S. Caraway Rd. According to a news release shared by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce,...
Ghostly ship spotted in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who travel along Interstate 555 in Jonesboro may have noticed a large pirate ship. Jonesboro Overhead Door is preparing for its third annual Halloween celebration. They started three years ago with a couple of pumpkins and skeletons, and now there is an entire pirate ship out front.
HIDDEN HAUNTS: A man whose passion became a museum
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A short drive off Highway 67 in Newport lies a one-of-a-kind funeral home. The roots of Jackson’s Funeral Home date back to the 1940′s when Alvis Jackson and his son, Bob, purchased the Newport Farmers Union Funeral Home, and it became the Jackson’s Funeral Home.
More eyes in the sky overseeing city parks
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police now have eyes in the sky in all 25 city parks following the expansion of their cameras and license plate readers. According to Rachel Anderson, digital media officer for the Jonesboro Police Department, they started in 2019 with only 12 cameras. She said the...
Oct. 28: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. One more day of dry weather before rain moves back in for the weekend. Some of you have outdoor plans this weekend, but you may need a plan B. In fact, a good part...
North Arkansas teacher cancer free year after diagnosis
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday was a day of celebration for teacher Blake Medlock and the Highland School District. Medlock was diagnosed with cancer in October of 2021, and now a year later, he rings the bell with a clean bill of health. The Highland School District surprised Coach Medlock...
Former A-State chancellor dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System announced Friday that its former chancellor, Dr. Robert L. Potts, has died. According to a news release, Potts died following a lengthy illness. He was appointed chancellor of A-State in 2006. “Under Potts’s leadership, enrollment grew by 23 percent, fundraising set...
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed. According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good. “We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State is known for its haunted places. Some people say what they have experienced is anything but normal. In Bono, there is a hidden spot where some believe they are not alone. “Right down there, I creeped out,” paranormal investigator Doug Cousins said...
Trauma Hogs BBQ to open brick-and-mortar locations
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular Northeast Arkansas food truck will soon have brick-and-mortar restaurants. Trauma Hogs BBQ posted on social media that they will be opening restaurants in Brookland and Paragould. On Monday, the owners announced work on their Paragould restaurant was “coming together.”. Then on Wednesday, the...
Town receives go-ahead to build new parks
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One Northeast Arkansas community is a step closer to building new parks for its residents. The Brookland Parks Committee announced Thursday night it had “finally received the letter from the state to proceed with the two smaller parks.”. In March, the city received a $225,000...
A school giving old flags a second life
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Junior ROTC spent Thursday celebrating those who fought for our country in a community service event at the high school. The flag retirement ceremony is where ROTC members go around the community and collect old flags to burn and honor veterans. Preston Golden is a...
Non-violence summit brings Civil Rights Activists to NEA
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Descendants of various civil rights leaders visited children of Northeast Arkansas at Blytheville High School on Friday. The visit was part of the Non-Violence Summit, hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission in Arkansas. Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said the event would provide children the opportunity to learn directly from civil rights activists.
Jewelry, cash stolen in Jonesboro burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A burglary victim is missing several items of jewelry and even more cash after a break-in this week in Jonesboro. It happened on Tuesday at the 400-block of Calion Street at an apartment unit. The resident reported sometime between 7 AM and 8 PM Tuesday, October 25, someone kicked the door down and began stealing items. A maintenance man for the apartment complex had replaced the door before the victims arrived back at their home. Officers observed the old damaged door.
Father searching for Texas man who rescued his son
An Arkansas father says his son is alive thanks to a Texas man who pulled him from a burning car following a crash.
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County. Poe said she had not spoken to her son in nearly a month. During that time, police said a Paragould woman shot him when he tried to rob...
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
Firms selected to move forward in Jonesboro Sport Complex project
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Steering Committee has narrowed its search for an architectural engineering firm down to three firms. The committee chose three out of seven firms by closed ballot. Those firms are Populous/Brg3s, HKS, and Crafton Tull. Chairman of the committee, Kevin Hodges, said...
