Texas ‘Clear Alert’ continues into third day for missing Falfurrias man

By Ryan Henry
 4 days ago

FALFURRIAS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Texas ‘Clear Alert’ for a missing Falfurrias man continued into the third day Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0Uhc_0im07oEA00
Noel Garza

Noel Garza, 56, was last seen Oct. 22 at the 100 block of E. Rice St. in Falfurrias. A ‘Clear Alert’ was issued Sunday.

Authorities say Garza was last seen “wearing a cowboy hat with a maroon western style shirt and blue jeans.” He has brown eyes, black hair, weighs about 190 pounds and is 5-foot, 4-inches tall.

Bloodied, tied woman crying for help found on Oregon bridge

A ‘Clear Alert’ is issued for missing adults who are believed to be in imminent danger or that their “disappearance is involuntary,” officials said.

To provide information about this case, call the Brooks County Sheriff’s Department at (361) 325-3695.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

