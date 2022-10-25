Read full article on original website
Amy Porreca, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Porreca, 57, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. Mrs. Porreca was born September 27, 1965, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert and Elizabeth “Betty” (Chisholm) Yingling and later graduated from Sharon High School.
Shanta “Shonnie Bell” Thomas, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Shanta L. Thomas will be held Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Thomas departed this life Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Friends may...
Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, originally of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, presently of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 with his son, daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was 83 years old. Mr. Ritter was born on June 2,...
William “Tiny” Campbell, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. William “Tiny” Campbell will be held Friday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m., at Redeemed Sanctuary in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. William “Tiny” Campbell, Wheatland, Pennsylvania entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Sharon Regional...
Margarite L. “Peggy” Baron, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margarite L. “Peggy” Baron, 97, of Sharpsville, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Billie E. James, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie E. James, 86, of North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman surrounded by her family. Mrs. James was born on May 11, 1936, in New Middletown, a daughter of John and Dorothy (Baun)...
Richard D. White, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. White, 76, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Hospice of Nevada. Mr. White was born August 26, 1946, in Sharon, a son of the late Charles and Betty (Ogden) White. He graduated from Sharon High School and...
Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, 49, of 2041 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:28 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born July 13, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the...
Richard M. “Doc” Borrelli, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. “Doc” Borrelli, 87, of New Castle passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, in his home. Mr. Borrelli was born January 19, 1935, in New Castle, a son of the late Francisco and Jenny (Panella) Borrelli. A lifelong area...
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
Richard A. Slywczak, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Slywczak, age 55, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after a tough battle with cancer. He was born November 26, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John E. and Rose (Postapack) Slywczak. Richard was a 1985...
David V. Lundin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David V. Lundin, 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center. David was born on March 31, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of the late Carl and Opal Lundin. He was a forklift driver at Thermo-O-Link. David was a...
Margaret F. Benson, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. Benson, 85, died Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Margaret was born April 1, 1937 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Marlin and Violet Waltermire Adams. Margaret was raised in Indiana, Pennsylvania, where she married Edward Benson on August...
Robert C. Downing, Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Downing, 89, of Mercer, passed away on Saturday, October, 22, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Downing was born January 1, 1933, in New Castle, a son of the late Robert and Alta “Mildred” (Davidson) Downing. He attended North High School in...
David Eugene Russell, Sr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Russell, Sr., 66 of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown. He was born September 22, 1956, in Saxton, Pennsylvania, the son of Harold and Mary Dean Russell. David came to this area as a teenager and raised...
Raymond E. Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Lewis, age 70, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Scott and Fran (Feenstra) Lewis. Ray was a 1970 graduate of Canfield High School. After graduation, he went on to work...
Karen Blice, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Blice, 70, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks Center. Karen was born March 2, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Carrie (Jackson) Blice. She graduated from South High School in 1970 and from Youngstown State University with...
Ronald Eugene Weimer, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eugene Weimer, 79, of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. He was born January 3, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Patricia Parks Weimer. Ron was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, class of 1960...
Elizabeth Ann Ryhal, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann Ryhal, 77 of Rose Avenue, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born in New Castle on December 14, 1944 a daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Tatlinger) Smith. She is married to John D....
