SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, originally of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, presently of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 with his son, daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was 83 years old. Mr. Ritter was born on June 2,...

SHARPSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO