KHOU
HPD: Man dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving apartment complex
HOUSTON — A man is dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving an apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sampson Street near Southmore Boulevard and 288. Police said the man was shot during the incident...
cw39.com
Man found shot to death in car in Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A reported crash has turned into a homicide investigation after police found a man dead inside a car in the Third Ward on Thursday night. Police found the victim’s body after responding to a major crash on the 5300 block of Sampson Street a little after 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says
Police are searching for 28-year-old Steven L. Jones, who's accused of stabbing another man and killing him nearly two months ago.
Click2Houston.com
New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston
The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
2 people shot in northeast Houston after 4 suspected men with guns attempted a robbery
During the robbery, one of the victims pulled out their gun and shots were exchanged with the suspects. That's when two people were injured, police said.
Victim possibly followed from bank and robbed in his driveway in Energy Corridor, Houston police say
The man had just left a Chase bank off the Katy Freeway, and police believe the two suspects followed him home from there. Here's what surveillance video shows.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed DeAndre Edwards? Reward offered for information on suspects involved in February’s deadly shooting in SE Houston
HOUSTON – A reward is being offered for information that will lead to identifying suspects involved in a deadly shooting in February in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tuam Street where DeAndre Edwards was...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Galveston County (Galveston County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday in Galveston County. Officials confirmed that 22 students and 1 driver were injured due to the accident.
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
bluebonnetnews.com
Man arrested after assaulting wife and setting home on fire
A man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly threatened his wife and then set fire to her home on the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision east of Conroe on Oct. 25. The first crews for North Montgomery County Fire Department were on scene...
Firefighter will be OK after suffering heat exhaustion from house fire in SE Houston, HFD says
A neighbor reported the fire after he went over, banged on the door and rescued a man from the home, officials said. No other injuries besides the firefighter were reported.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
cw39.com
Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
Only on 13: Video shows HPD officer shooting 'aggressive panhandler' to death outside McDonald's
Only ABC13 obtained footage showing the moments an officer walked behind the panhandler who then pulled out a knife.
onscene.tv
Houston PD Car Flies Off Roadway Into Ditch | Houston
10.25.2022 | 10:35 PM | HOUSTON – An HPD officer lost control of his patrol car, and skidded into a ditch. The officer appears to be uninjured, and declined transport. The officer involved crash occurred during the brief rains that saturated the Houston area. This crash was likely weather related, given the timing, but HPD VCD has yet to make a determination. The patrol vehicles lights appear to have been on at the time of the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Click2Houston.com
Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a vehicle while he was landscaping near a neighborhood in Spring Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies received reports about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The man was...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighter hospitalized with heat exhaustion after battling blaze in southeast Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – A firefighter was transported to the hospital after putting out a housefire in southeast Houston Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a house fire near the 5000 block of Dumore around 4:30 a.m. Elvis Wilkerson said his neighbor and best friend...
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
Houston Chronicle
CenterPoint Energy blames 'buzzards' for mysterious power outages in Cypress, Northwest Harris County
CenterPoint Energy officials are blaming large carrion birds for a series of on-again, off-again power outages in Northwest Harris County in recent weeks. Residents from the Cypress area, located about 30 minutes from downtown Houston, have reported fleeting losses of power flickering their lights and deadening outlets in their homes for weeks, according to KHOU.
