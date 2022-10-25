10.25.2022 | 10:35 PM | HOUSTON – An HPD officer lost control of his patrol car, and skidded into a ditch. The officer appears to be uninjured, and declined transport. The officer involved crash occurred during the brief rains that saturated the Houston area. This crash was likely weather related, given the timing, but HPD VCD has yet to make a determination. The patrol vehicles lights appear to have been on at the time of the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

