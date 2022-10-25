Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo public golf courses closing for the season
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District says the sun is setting on another Fargo golf season, and the public courses will be closing. Rosecreek and Edgewood Public Golf courses will close on Sunday, October 30th. The final tee time at Rosecreek wil be at 4:40 pm,...
valleynewslive.com
Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
valleynewslive.com
Red River Market is preparing for their closing day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market will be in Broadway Square for one last day Saturday, October 29. Broadway and 2nd Avenue will be filled with local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, along with local food trucks. You can expect to see some...
valleynewslive.com
Valley Boos Live: Yard Haunters spooking up the F-M metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a web spreading out across the F-M area, and it’s not the cobwebs on your Christmas decorations. It’s the Facebook group for the ‘Yard Haunters of Fargo-Moorhead.’ And this web is connecting members across the metro, who all share a love of sharing their spooky spirit.
valleynewslive.com
Public input wanted to help improve Moorhead’s Romkey Park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Parks are Recreation are looking to get funds to upgrade Romkey Park, and your input is wanted on how the park should look. An open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Romkey Park Neighborhood Recreation Center, at 800 19 St S, Moorhead.
valleynewslive.com
Portable restrooms will be in two locations in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Portable restrooms are coming to downtown Fargo, led by the Downtown Community Partnership and the Business Improvement District. The aim is to lower the biohazard incidents on the streets and sidewalks. The project is under a 60 to 90 trial with the city of...
valleynewslive.com
Procession held for West Fargo PD K-9 who died unexpectedly
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous people gathered to honor the service of ToSti, a K-9 dog who was a part of the West Fargo Police Dept. The veteran dog died unexpectedly this past weekend. ”ToSti was usually strictly business, he wanted to work, he had a very strong...
valleynewslive.com
Crews battle grass fire near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews spent a portion of Friday evening fighting a grass fire along I-29. We received several reports of heavy smoke in the area. It started around 4 PM just north of Hillsboro between mile marker 107 and 108. Multiple crews were called in and able to battle the blaze.
valleynewslive.com
S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, a bike was stolen from a S. Fargo family in broad daylight. The alleged crime happened on camera. “The reason I chose this neighborhood, I feel like it is quiet and safe over here. And to hear this happen to me I was so shocked.” said Tea Guo, who’s son’s bike was stolen on Friday.
valleynewslive.com
Two Moorhead men honored after saving a man and his dog from drowning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An awards ceremony held by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) honored two individuals both from Moorhead, M.N. on Friday, October, 28th. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award...
valleynewslive.com
Spitfire reopens months after fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spitfire in West Fargo is back in business after closing August 6th due to a fire in the kitchen. They reopened Wednesday and now opens daily at 11 AM. An employee tells us the extended closure was due to an extensive investigation into the fire’s cause.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo discusses proposed sales tax increase to fund Police and Fire Departments
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The proposal would add half a percent to sales tax in West Fargo. City officials say funding would help with staffing in the police and fire departments in a growing city with growing numbers of calls for service. ”We’re still running with the...
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
valleynewslive.com
Coats for Kids and Families distribution
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter around the corner, having the appropriate winter clothing is a necessity. The Salvation Army, along with dozens of volunteers, will be distributing winter apparel to hundreds of local families. “We know how quickly the weather can turn cold and how important having...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Police K9 passes away unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a sad day for the West Fargo Police Department after authorities say one of its K9′s crossed the rainbow bridge unexpectedly earlier this week. K9 ToSti (Toe-chee) was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd that joined WFPD in November 2015. He was...
valleynewslive.com
Rally for Reproductive rights at MSUM Friday afternoon
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The director of the Red River Women’s Clinic is joining a Minnesota Senator, Representative and State Senate candidate to rally for reproductive rights on Friday, October 28. The ‘Rally for Roevember’ is being hosted by Minnesota State Senate candidate Rob Kupec, local Representative...
valleynewslive.com
Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor
Bismarck, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Misty Anderson is being recognized as Women of the Year by the ND Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Misty is an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, N.D. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished...
valleynewslive.com
Tensions run high at Fargo Police Oversight meeting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The pressure is on for the Fargo Police Department and the police chief. Tensions ran high in the Fargo Police Oversight meeting Thursday night at City Hall, as board members applied the heat. “In listening to members of our community, many now see a...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: Gun violence in the Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police have responded to nearly 100 gun-related calls up and down the Valley so far this year, and a handful of those have ended in deaths. It’s easy to get caught up in the daily news and headlines and worry crime is at an all-time high in the area, but when breaking down gun violence statistics so far this year and comparing them to 2021, the data is relatively similar.
Comments / 0