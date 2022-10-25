Read full article on original website
Mel4546
4d ago
Parents are homeschooling to avoid all the sexual education and gender identity crap they want to shove at kids at such a young age in school
13
John Smith
4d ago
Hiding from the socialist, Marxist, communist, woke, leftist and democrat plan to systematically indoctrinate our children to extreme left-wing ideology.
10
Peggy Canale
4d ago
If there's less kids, consolidate schools, And school districts, fire the majority of the top heavy administrators and their staffs. Less kids Should equal less expenses for staff, buildings. Save taxpayers LOTS of tax money. Significantly cut property taxes because less kids means less expenses.
6
