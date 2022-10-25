ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new Redfall trailer looks awesome

By Jennifer Young
What you need to know

  • Redfall released a brand new trailer today titled Into the Night.
  • The spooky trailer showcases enemies 'Angler' and 'Watcher' that players can expect to fight.

To much disappointment, news of Redfall's delay swept the Xbox gaming landscape back in May. Previously slated for a 2022 release Redfall was pushed back to 2023, with Bethesda citing it was their "most ambitious game yet" and needing more time for polishing the game up to its standards. News on the game has been dry since the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 but today we got a juicy new trailer.

The trailer, titled Into the Night, shows more of the blood-soaked areas you can expect to find in the town of Redfall . In one clip the player protagonist tip-toes through puddles of blood in a dimmed living room to be hunted by a terrifying figure in the shadows. Redfall is certainly not going to be short of jump scares.

The trailer introduces us to two new enemies, "the devious Angler" and "the ever-vigilant Watcher." We also get to see more of the close-range weapon combat, with one enemy being set alight in a scramble for survival.

Redfall was originally set to release on Xbox Game Pass in Summer 2022, but along with Starfield was pushed back to early 2023. The trailer does nothing to confirm an official release date but again cites "Coming 2023" to Xbox consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming . Developed by Arkane Studios, Redfall is expected to have a similar gameplay loop to their other titles such as Dishonored and Deathloop , which were previously confirmed as taking place in the same universe. The game will be published by Bethesda Softworks who are now under the umbrella of Xbox Game Studios since its acquisition in March 2021 .

Redfall will be an open-world game, and playable solo or in four-player co-op, and like previous Arkane titles gives the option to stealth through obstacles or go all guns blazing. From the trailers and screenshots we've seen of the game so far, it looks to be an interesting and unique title for the Xbox Game Pass line-up, we just hope we get a launch date soon!

