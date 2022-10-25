Read full article on original website
sarasotamagazine.com
Architecture Sarasota Announces 2022 MOD Weekend
Architecture Sarasota’s ninth annual MOD Weekend, which kicks off Nov. 10, will celebrate "tropical modernism," a style led by the need to adapt to natural elements like light, heat and humidity that often informed the Sarasota School style of architecture that emerged in and around Sarasota during the post-war years of 1941-1966. (For a quick look at the style in action, click here.)
sarasotamagazine.com
Five Sarasota-Set Horror Movies We'd Like to See Get Made Tomorrow
The other night, trying to get ourselves into the Halloween mindset, my wife and I put on The Slumber Party Massacre. It's a fairly standard slasher film, with twists that you can see coming a mile away, but it was still a super fun watch, something I'd chalk up to its humor, its independent DIY spirit and a shoestring budget that forced the filmmakers to get creative with their scares.
sarasotamagazine.com
This Year's Chalk Festival Returns to Historic Burns Square
Sometimes the best way to make sense of current events is to leave everything behind and look down—if only for a little while. This weekend, from Oct. 28-31, you can do just that. Step out of the real world and into the 15th annual Chalk Festival, themed "A Spirited Museum in Motion."
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in Sarasota for Oct. 27 to Nov. 3
11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Anthony Trionfo, a graduate of the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, will join with pianist Albert Cano Smit as you dine on lunch. Trionfo started playing the flute at age 11 and first appeared as a concerto soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at age 14, and he later went on to teach at Juilliard.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Longboat Observer
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
Longboat Observer
Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton
To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
sarasotamagazine.com
Find Mochi Doughnuts, Corn Dogs and Boba Tea at a New Shop on University Parkway
On University Parkway, there is a new doughnut, corn dog and boba tea spot that is so pretty you'll be eager to whip out your phone to post to social the moment you walk through the door. The combination Mochinut and RoyalTea is outfitted with a greenery wall and a...
fox13news.com
Venice Theatre plans December reopening with 'A Christmas Carol' following Ian damage
VENICE, Fla. - The show must go on, and officials at the Venice Theatre committed to that immediately after Hurricane Ian tore through the southwest region of Florida. The major storm ripped apart the historic venue, taking out seats and damaging its electrical systems. Despite that, officials say performances will resume soon. On Dec. 2, the theater will open a scaled-down version of its annual ‘A Christmas Carol.' Auditions were held over the weekend.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Sarasota is Florida’s Hidden Haven for Waterfront Living
Just south of Tampa on Florida’s west coast, Sarasota is rising as a hotspot for luxury real estate development and experiencing an incredible level of growth across all sectors – from real estate to tourism and everything in between. Six islands line Sarasota's extensive coastline, each revealing its...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
Bay News 9
Manatee County teen's carburetor-rebuilding business takes off
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021 women made up only 9.7% of the total number of employees in the automotive industry, and that is after substantial increases in the last two decades. What You Need To Know. High school senior Riley Schlick...
Two Little Dogs In Tampa Saved From Life Of Suffering
TAMPA, Fla. – Two little dogs soaked and matted in urine and feces have been rescued by Hillsborough County’s Animal Control Services and Pet Resource Center. In a Petition for Enjoinment filed on October 24 in the Hillsborough County courts, Bernard Williams of Tampa
businessobserverfl.com
Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut
A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: 'What are you looking at?'
Civil Dispute: A neighbor described as “creepy” may have only been a considerate smoker. A woman called police claiming her neighbor was standing at the end of her driveway and staring at her, making her feel uncomfortable when walking her dog. When the officer spoke with the man, he advised that he stood where he did to smoke a cigarette so the smoke would not enter either home. He further stated when the complainant stepped outside, she began yelling at him, including “What the (bleep) are you staring at?” The officer recommended the man smoke on the opposite side of the house to avoid further confrontation.
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
wild941.com
Tampa Steak House Launches Investigation Into Website Buying And Selling Reservations
Last week, we wrote an article about the difficulty of booking restaurants in the Tampa area lately. After doing some research we discovered a website selling reservations to many local restaurants including the very famous Bern’s Steak House located at 1208 South Howard Avenue. Bern’s reached out to us and wants to make it clear that they have no affiliation with the website and do not condone selling any reservation to their restaurant.
‘That’s not progress:’ Some fear Sarasota expansion of Lakewood Ranch Southeast
he Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved a land use change and gave the green light for a new development called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, which would bring 5,000 homes across 4,100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road.
Friends remember Clearwater Beach homicide victim
Friends of 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman said he was a kind man and caring father. He was attacked and killed late Thursday night while riding his bike on Mandalay Avenue.
Longboat Observer
Dignitaries open The Bay with ribbon-cutting
City, county and state dignitaries and even one from Washington, D.C., took part in last week’s ceremonial opening of The Bay Park on Sarasota’s bayfront. Many dressed in The Bay’s signature blue, which coincidentally matched the nearly cloudless sky, as county and city commissioners joined members of the Bay Park Conservancy, state Sen. Joe Gruters, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and others to cut the ribbon on the park’s first phase.
