sarasotamagazine.com

Architecture Sarasota Announces 2022 MOD Weekend

Architecture Sarasota's ninth annual MOD Weekend, which kicks off Nov. 10, will celebrate "tropical modernism," a style led by the need to adapt to natural elements like light, heat and humidity that often informed the Sarasota School style of architecture that emerged in and around Sarasota during the post-war years of 1941-1966. (For a quick look at the style in action, click here.)
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Five Sarasota-Set Horror Movies We'd Like to See Get Made Tomorrow

The other night, trying to get ourselves into the Halloween mindset, my wife and I put on The Slumber Party Massacre. It's a fairly standard slasher film, with twists that you can see coming a mile away, but it was still a super fun watch, something I'd chalk up to its humor, its independent DIY spirit and a shoestring budget that forced the filmmakers to get creative with their scares.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

This Year's Chalk Festival Returns to Historic Burns Square

Sometimes the best way to make sense of current events is to leave everything behind and look down—if only for a little while. This weekend, from Oct. 28-31, you can do just that. Step out of the real world and into the 15th annual Chalk Festival, themed "A Spirited Museum in Motion."
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do in Sarasota for Oct. 27 to Nov. 3

11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Anthony Trionfo, a graduate of the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, will join with pianist Albert Cano Smit as you dine on lunch. Trionfo started playing the flute at age 11 and first appeared as a concerto soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at age 14, and he later went on to teach at Juilliard.
SARASOTA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival

The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton

To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Venice Theatre plans December reopening with 'A Christmas Carol' following Ian damage

VENICE, Fla. - The show must go on, and officials at the Venice Theatre committed to that immediately after Hurricane Ian tore through the southwest region of Florida. The major storm ripped apart the historic venue, taking out seats and damaging its electrical systems. Despite that, officials say performances will resume soon. On Dec. 2, the theater will open a scaled-down version of its annual 'A Christmas Carol.' Auditions were held over the weekend.
VENICE, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Sarasota is Florida’s Hidden Haven for Waterfront Living

Just south of Tampa on Florida's west coast, Sarasota is rising as a hotspot for luxury real estate development and experiencing an incredible level of growth across all sectors – from real estate to tourism and everything in between. Six islands line Sarasota's extensive coastline, each revealing its...
SARASOTA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023

Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County teen's carburetor-rebuilding business takes off

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021 women made up only 9.7% of the total number of employees in the automotive industry, and that is after substantial increases in the last two decades. What You Need To Know. High school senior Riley Schlick...
businessobserverfl.com

Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut

A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: 'What are you looking at?'

Civil Dispute: A neighbor described as "creepy" may have only been a considerate smoker. A woman called police claiming her neighbor was standing at the end of her driveway and staring at her, making her feel uncomfortable when walking her dog. When the officer spoke with the man, he advised that he stood where he did to smoke a cigarette so the smoke would not enter either home. He further stated when the complainant stepped outside, she began yelling at him, including "What the (bleep) are you staring at?" The officer recommended the man smoke on the opposite side of the house to avoid further confrontation.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It's all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Steak House Launches Investigation Into Website Buying And Selling Reservations

Last week, we wrote an article about the difficulty of booking restaurants in the Tampa area lately. After doing some research we discovered a website selling reservations to many local restaurants including the very famous Bern's Steak House located at 1208 South Howard Avenue. Bern's reached out to us and wants to make it clear that they have no affiliation with the website and do not condone selling any reservation to their restaurant.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Dignitaries open The Bay with ribbon-cutting

City, county and state dignitaries and even one from Washington, D.C., took part in last week's ceremonial opening of The Bay Park on Sarasota's bayfront. Many dressed in The Bay's signature blue, which coincidentally matched the nearly cloudless sky, as county and city commissioners joined members of the Bay Park Conservancy, state Sen. Joe Gruters, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and others to cut the ribbon on the park's first phase.
SARASOTA, FL

