Orlando, FL

Mr. Worldwide brought the party to Orlando

Life of the party, ultimate hype man, famous rapper—Pitbull brought the fun to the Amway Center with Iggy Azalea on Oct. 16. After a successful tour in 2021, the 2022 Can’t Stop Us Now Tour kicked off on Jul. 28 in North Carolina and made its way to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
macaronikid.com

Halloween Weekend in Daytona Beach

There's SO MUCH going on in the Daytona Beach Area this weekend and we have it all! Plan your Halloween Family Fun with Macaroni KID Daytona Beach! From Ormond to Edgewater, this Halloween Weekend Guide has everything you need to know so you won't miss a single piece of candy in your Trick-or-Treat bags! (Click on the links in red below for specific details, times and locations. Always check the social media pages of the event hosts for updates).
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
whatnoworlando.com

Healthy Lunch Bowl Brand to Open in Orlando

The healthy bowl brand Bitebound will soon be opening in Orlando, according to a recent real estate filing. The store will be located at 5000 Dr Phillips Blvd, within the Grand Oaks Village shopping center, near Dunkin’ Donuts and Burntwood Tavern. Bitebound specializes in tasty and healthy offerings, typically...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

18-year-old DeLand native will race in NASCAR Truck series

He's only 18 years old, but DeLand's Daniel Dye is already an accomplished race car driver. After winning rookie of the year and finishing second in points in the ARCA series this past season, dye is now getting a huge opportunity. He signed on with GMS racing, and will run in NASCAR in the Craftsman Truck Series next season.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida

Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend. The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center. Ivanhoe Park...
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
universalparksnewstoday.com

Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage

A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Smoker's Club Fest, originally set for Halloween weekend in Orlando, has been postponed

UPDATED: Orlando Weekly received an email from the events PR team that stated:  "Due to unforeseen logistical challenges, the Smoker’s Club Fest Orlando scheduled for October 30th at Orlando Amphitheater has been postponed." Hip-hop, weed and Halloween: three great tastes that taste great together. The Smoker’s Club fest sets up shop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds the day before Halloween with a blazing lineup including Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, GloRilla, Smoke DZA, Ice Spice, Kenny Mason, Big Yavo, Skaiwater, Rot Ken and loads more. Hosting on the main stage is Shiest Bubz, and hosting the VIP Halloween afterparty is infamous internet personality Druski.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka's Halloween in the Park returns this Saturday

The City of Apopka announced its annual Halloween event in its weekly newsletter:. Join us for this free event with a family-friendly Trick-or-Treating event with kid activities, vendors, and more! This event is a fun and safe alternative for children in Apopka. Thank you to our sponsors: Synovus Bank, Baptiste...
APOPKA, FL

