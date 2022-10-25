Read full article on original website
Mr. Worldwide brought the party to Orlando
Life of the party, ultimate hype man, famous rapper—Pitbull brought the fun to the Amway Center with Iggy Azalea on Oct. 16. After a successful tour in 2021, the 2022 Can’t Stop Us Now Tour kicked off on Jul. 28 in North Carolina and made its way to Orlando.
Rise Southern Biscuits to Make Florida Debut in Winter Park
"Our fluffy, buttermilk and Cheddar biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken.”
Boo! 9 things to do this Halloween weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The scariest night of the year is almost upon us. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, so revelers will have plenty of options to enjoy some spooky fun. For those who don’t like getting scared, there’s plenty for you as well. Check out...
Rita’s Italian Ice to Open Kissimmee Location
When asked why he chose to begin franchising with Rita’s, Mr. Panchal says, “We recently sold our liquor business after 15 years and I decided to make a change in my life and try something new.”
macaronikid.com
Halloween Weekend in Daytona Beach
There's SO MUCH going on in the Daytona Beach Area this weekend and we have it all! Plan your Halloween Family Fun with Macaroni KID Daytona Beach! From Ormond to Edgewater, this Halloween Weekend Guide has everything you need to know so you won't miss a single piece of candy in your Trick-or-Treat bags! (Click on the links in red below for specific details, times and locations. Always check the social media pages of the event hosts for updates).
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
whatnoworlando.com
Healthy Lunch Bowl Brand to Open in Orlando
The healthy bowl brand Bitebound will soon be opening in Orlando, according to a recent real estate filing. The store will be located at 5000 Dr Phillips Blvd, within the Grand Oaks Village shopping center, near Dunkin’ Donuts and Burntwood Tavern. Bitebound specializes in tasty and healthy offerings, typically...
fox35orlando.com
18-year-old DeLand native will race in NASCAR Truck series
He's only 18 years old, but DeLand's Daniel Dye is already an accomplished race car driver. After winning rookie of the year and finishing second in points in the ARCA series this past season, dye is now getting a huge opportunity. He signed on with GMS racing, and will run in NASCAR in the Craftsman Truck Series next season.
Bojangles to Open Clermont Location
Specializing in southern-style fried chicken dishes, Bojangles serves items such as chicken sandwiches, chicken biscuits and salads.
click orlando
Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County. The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board...
fox35orlando.com
Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida
Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend. The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center. Ivanhoe Park...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do
Fill your Halloween bucket with all the spooky, kooky, ooky stuff Orlando has to offer this week. And as always, you can use our online calendar search to find even more things to do this week and beyond.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
WESH
Central Florida dream interpreter breaks down the science behind dreams
ORLANDO, Fla. — How many times has this happened to you? You wake up in the middle of a bad dream and wondered "what was that about?" Can dreams be interpreted? Some say there's a science behind it all. One local "dream scientist" breaks it down in a way that's fascinating.
Smoker's Club Fest, originally set for Halloween weekend in Orlando, has been postponed
UPDATED: Orlando Weekly received an email from the events PR team that stated: "Due to unforeseen logistical challenges, the Smoker’s Club Fest Orlando scheduled for October 30th at Orlando Amphitheater has been postponed." Hip-hop, weed and Halloween: three great tastes that taste great together. The Smoker’s Club fest sets up shop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds the day before Halloween with a blazing lineup including Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, GloRilla, Smoke DZA, Ice Spice, Kenny Mason, Big Yavo, Skaiwater, Rot Ken and loads more. Hosting on the main stage is Shiest Bubz, and hosting the VIP Halloween afterparty is infamous internet personality Druski.
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka's Halloween in the Park returns this Saturday
The City of Apopka announced its annual Halloween event in its weekly newsletter:. Join us for this free event with a family-friendly Trick-or-Treating event with kid activities, vendors, and more! This event is a fun and safe alternative for children in Apopka. Thank you to our sponsors: Synovus Bank, Baptiste...
Avelo Airlines debuting introductory $49 flights between Orlando, Michigan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is debuting exclusive nonstop service from Orlando to two destinations in Michigan, with fares starting at $49. The airline said it is offering introductory one-way fares between Orlando International Airport and Kalamazoo or Lansing for $49. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
