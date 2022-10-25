A Truly Glittering Scene Sends Houston Grand Opera Soaring to a $600,000 Night — An Opener and a Feast to Remember

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Houston Grand Opera Brings Back the Most Epic Opera No One Has Ever Heard Of — Inside the Mystery and Wonder of The Wreckers
Houston Grand Opera bring the forgotten masterpiece The Wreckers to the stage. (Photo by Michael Bishop) When Houston Grand Opera’s Khori Dastoor and Patrick Summers revealed a bold new production of The Wreckers would open HGO’s 2022-2023 season, we wouldn’t blame the most learned opera aficionados if their first response was: The What? Dame Ethel Smyth’s 1906 The Wreckers is likely the most epic opera that opera lovers have never heard of. So much so that acclaimed director Louisa Muller herself had never listened to the score until Houston Grand Opera asked her to helm this new production.
papercitymag.com
Houston TV News Star and Actress Author Keep It Humorous and Heartfelt for The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation
Carolyn Mohsenzadeh and Gina Saour on stage at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power) What: The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Ladies for Literacy Guild “Power of Literacy Luncheon.”. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC moment: Highlight of the luncheon was the humorous as...
papercitymag.com
Largely Forgotten Michael J. Fox Movie Gets the Full Broadway Treatment In Houston — The Secret of My Success Banks on the Power of Joy
Theatre Under The Stars delivers a new production of The Secret of My Success. (Photo by Melissa Taylor) What’s the secret to a successful theater season? Well, Houston’s Theatre Under The Stars is banking on the power of bringing joy to audiences with a big production of the new show The Secret of My Success. This 21st century musical take on the late-1980s comic movie about corporate climbing starring Michael J. Fox, has had its own rocky ascent to the Hobby Center stage. But TUTS artistic director Dan Knechtges tells PaperCity that audiences can expect a “joy machine” of a show.
houstononthecheap.com
32nd Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston
The 32nd Annual Native American Pow Wow is back at Traders Village this November! There will be authentic Indian food, teepees, a crafts show, and vibrant tribal dance competitions that everyone can enjoy. Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston – What to Expect?. Dance Competitions.
Things to do in Houston this weekend: Totally awesome new Lego exhibit opens downtown
No matter your age, check out Lego displays of everything from Windsor Castle and the Sydney Opera House to a version of the Delorean from "Back to the Future."
Downtown Houston is now home to a fall-themed patio with cozy cocktails
The C. Baldwin Hotel's new Fall Spritz Garden features live music and cozy cocktails.
Houston Press
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour
Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
texasstandard.org
This Galveston mortician shares his life and perspective on death in a new film
We live in a society that doesn’t want to talk about death. But, for Galveston mortician Dale Carter, death is a huge part of his life. His story is tracked over about a decade in the new documentary “Song of the Cicada,” co-directed by cousins Aaron and Robert Weiss.
papercitymag.com
Global Architecture Giant Celebrates 50 Years of Making Unforgettable Houston Building — Gensler Flexes Its Bayou City Legacy
Alayna Thomas, Alicia Baker, Janet Brady, Alexandra Kittle at Gensler Houston's 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Quy Tran) Seven years after launching his namesake design and architecture firm in 1975, Art Gensler Jr. expanded from the San Francisco home base to Houston where the firm was hired to assist famed architects Philip Johnson and John Burgee in design of Pennzoil Place’s corporate interiors. Fifty years later, Gensler Houston is celebrating a half century of design that has included such projects as The Post Oak Hotel, 1000 Main and the law offices of Baker Botts.
Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour. The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries. In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at...
What to know about the Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant loved by Lizzo
The singer gave a shoutout to Chapultepec Lupita, a 45-year-old Houston staple.
cbs19.tv
First pitch, the national anthem and 'play ball' call. Find out who will be in attendance for first two World Series pregames
HOUSTON — Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will be held at Minute Maid Park and the Houston Astros are pulling out all the stops to make sure it's a memorable experience for everyone who shows up. The games will start at 7:03 p.m. on Friday and...
Click2Houston.com
‘Let’s go girls!’: Country pop queen Shania Twain coming to The Woodlands in 2023
HOUSTON – Shania Twain is amping up her wattage with a new album and a world tour. Live Nation announced Friday that Twain’s new album, “Queen of Me,” will be released in February and in the spring, the 57-year-old superstar will embark on a 49-date world tour, starting at the Spokane Arena in Washington on April 28 and ending Sept. 26 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in the United Kingdom.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken
When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
houstoniamag.com
8 Must-Visit Shopping Areas in Houston
From boutiques to strip malls, Houston is a shopper's dream come true. Houston has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, fashion, and home decor. Small local businesses, giant brand names, and everything in between have found a welcome home here in H-town, all ensuring that your shopping itch can be scratched. Whether you’re looking for a handmade artisan piece or something a little more mainstream, Houston retail has you covered all year round.
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
Click2Houston.com
Miss USA winner from Friendswood dismisses allegations that pageant was rigged in her favor
The Miss USA competition was allegedly rigged. “It’s just very unfortunate, all the allegations are swirling around the pageant right now,” said professional interview coach J.J. Smith. Smith is also the owner of WinnerViews Pageant Consultation. He attended the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on Oct. 3...
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 28TH:. Once a year, You come to see a scare. Many have entered and cannot bear. This year will be different, But our questions is "Wood You Dare?" Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Pizza
As if Tiny Champion’s totally cravable, perfectly done bar pies (and ice cream sundaes) weren’t reason enough to visit its cute space and patio, the EaDo hangout from the team behind Nancy’s Hustle started putting its spin on Detroit-style pizza, too. You can find the chubby, deeply crusted numbers on Wednesdays (served first come, first served until the kitchen sells out), or visit anytime to take down its staple bar pies topped with pairings like mortadella and taleggio, garlic and anchovy, and pineapple, jalapeño and smoked ham.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings
Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
Comments / 1