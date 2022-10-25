Will the Red Sox re-sign All-Star 3B Rafael Devers?

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

As All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers celebrated his 26th birthday in his native Dominican Republic, reports began to come out late Monday night that Boston Red Sox execs were in town. What exactly they were doing with "Raffy" — whether it be a business trip or simply for pleasure — appears to be up for debate depending on which reports you choose to believe.

Cotillo further reported on Tuesday morning that it was Boston's assistant general manager Eddie Romero specifically who was in the Dominican Republic for the meeting with Devers, but it was described more as a "'regular check-in'/birthday visit than anything else."

The two-time All-Star and one-time Silver Slugger Award winner finished another big 2022 campaign with 27 home runs, 88 RBI, 42 doubles and a .295/.358/.521 slash line.

It was reported in mid-July that the Red Sox identified Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson's eight-year, $168 million deal that he agreed to last offseason as a "basis for discussions" with Devers. However, in April, when the team reportedly offered the man at the hot corner a new contract worth approximately $200 million, Devers said he wanted a deal worth over $300 million.